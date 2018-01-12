A Week In London On A $77,837 Salary

8:30 a.m. — Wake up next to the BF (!!!!) and wonder what that crazy ringing is. Oh, right. Phone. I find it just as it goes to voicemail and realize I have about 30 missed calls from A. and H. I call H. back and conference in A. Turns out one of our biggest clients is having a mini-meltdown and everyone is heading into London now. I remember the downside to owning a startup, and try not to wake up the BF while desperately hunting down clothes. I find a pair of my jeans in the wardrobe, tuck one of the BF's white shirts into it, and pull on my converse of last night. Look in the mirror. Well, it will have to do. Kiss the BF goodbye and head out of the door. Ticket barriers are down on a Sunday mornings into London so travel = nada. Plus, no time for coffee. Look at me, winning at the whole not spending money thing.