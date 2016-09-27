A Week In Austin On A $100,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a lawyer in Austin celebrates her 30th birthday and visits her fiancé in Atlanta.
Job: Lawyer
Location: Austin, Texas
Age: 30
Number of Roommates: 0 (fiancé lives in Atlanta, so we are doing the LDR thing until he can move back)
Salary: $100,000. I get quarterly bonuses of anywhere from $2k-$5k depending on my profitability that quarter at my firm. I pretend like these aren't part of my comp since I can't expect them. I typically use most of the extra bonus money to make large payments on my student loans, so it's almost like I don't even get them.
Paycheck (2x a month): $2,656.07, after auto-deferring 5% to my 401(k) ($189.08 and my employer matches up to 4% which is $150).
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,460
Law School Loans: $1,500
Utilities (Electricity, Cable, Internet, etc.): $160
Transportation: $50 (Monthly Gas)
Phone Bill: $0 (work pays)
Yoga 10-class pass: $160
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime: $0 (fiancé pays)
Spotify: $9.99
Car Insurance: $372 every six months
