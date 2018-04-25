10 p.m. — Two of my friends and I carpool downtown and as soon as we walk out of the parking garage, random men on the street start bothering us. One even gives my friend a piece of paper that says, “Do you like me? Yes or No." Why are guys so strange and weird? Anyway, experiencing this makes me think about how whenever I'd go downtown with my ex, he always protected me from this kind of thing. But I promise myself I won't get sad and cry tonight (!), so I try to push it away by drinking a Tequila Sunrise at the bar inside the Fremont Hotel while we wait for others to come. $8