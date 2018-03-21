7:05 p.m. — I call my insurance agent to find out if my car insurance will go down now that I'm 25; she tells me that it will go from $160/month to $156/month. I was expecting it to be more than that! Once B. turns 25, I hope it'll decrease even more. I know that some people don't enjoy their birthdays, but I think of it as a day all for myself. I can only assume that birthdays from here on out won't be as exciting, so I'll enjoy today while it lasts.