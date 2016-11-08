A Week In Nashville On A $32,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a young journalist in Nashville going to the Cheesecake Factory after yoga.
Industry: arts and entertainment journalism
Age: 22
Location: Nashville, TN
Paycheck Amount (every two weeks): $872, after taxes
# of Roommates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $592.50
Loan Payments: $0. My parents are the absolute best and took on paying for my college to give me a clean financial slate once I hit the real world.
Utilities: $0. Parents pay the cable/Wi-Fi, roommate pays electricity, and our apartment complex takes care of water and gas.
Transportation: $0. Maybe I’m not a real adult yet, as my parents also help me out with gas money.
Phone Bill: $0 (parents’ plan)
Health Insurance: $0 for medical (parents’ plan), $3.69 for dental, and $2.45 for vision twice a month
401k Plan: $21.71
