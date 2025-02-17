Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My father worked a blue collar job that was very, very challenging. He worked away and it was hard on him physically and mentally. My mother went to university and had an office job. They wanted all of us to go to university — Canadians have the most secondary education of any country in the world. It was the path all of my friends were taking, so I did, too. However, I ended up starting university and quitting after a year to move to the other side of the country, then travel. I always knew I’d go back (which I did, four years later).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Money was always a topic of conversation. My father made good money, but was very financially irresponsible. My mother was extremely frugal. It made their relationship difficult, and I can remember hearing them talk about money a lot. I was always interested in personal finance, especially as I got older, because I wanted to learn from their mistakes. My parents went through some tough financial issues later in life, but they have bounced back due to good decisions on my mother’s part, and living extremely frugally. I envy their discipline sometimes.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked at an ice cream shop for $5.50 an hour. I got the job to be able to buy clothes and makeup and go out with my friends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes and no. We were very comfortable, and I didn’t grow up in a place that had a lot of wealth (small-town Canada). I didn’t know that behind the scenes my parents were struggling, even though they had great jobs and multiple sources of income. My mother shielded us from it.



Do you worry about money now?

Every day. Although I know I am fortunate to have assets (especially in Canada where the housing situation is grim for so many) I still worry. Everything has doubled in price — food, utilities, gas, etc. I took a massive pay cut with my current job. I was in the tech field, but lost my job a year ago. I had six months of expenses saved up, which I used while I was looking for work, so my savings took a significant hit. I am working on building it back up now.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

In my early 20s my parents were still helping me with rent and taking care of me a bit, but I always worked full time. I would say I was completely independent by 23-24.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No. I expect to receive some inheritance later in life from an aunt who never had children and who is like a second mother to me, and most likely my parents. My partner will also receive inheritance, but this isn’t something we look forward to.