I did learn the following from my grandparents and parents: Start saving for your 401(k) with your first job at 16. There is good debt/not good debt (e.g.: cars are bad debt; always buy a Toyota/Honda). You can negotiate all your bills (including your internet and cable bill). Never carry credit card debt. Identify between want/wish before buying. Experiences and memories are better than things. Spend money locally. As an adult I learned that mutual funds are your friends! I learned more from resources at work, how/when to sell stock, how to open up ETFs, how to actively invest 401(k), and how to open a back door ROTH.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was babysitting — I did this because all my friends did it. I blame all the Babysitter Club books I read in fourth grade. Truth is, I still am terrible with kids. My first W2 job was a lifeguard in high school earning $15 an hour (in 2001 this was a lot of money). I got the job to stay in shape for water polo and to get a tan. Unfortunately, I couldn’t spend any of the money and had to put it in a Roth IRA.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I didn’t worry about money. I knew my family wasn’t poor, I knew we were middle class. It was only during college my family moved from middle class to upper-middle class. In college, I was able to have more name-brand clothing, did not feel guilty asking for Rainbow Sandals as a birthday present, and bought jeans from American Eagle instead of Old Navy.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I know we are very well off (even by Bay Area standards), but I worry about how much longer I can continue to work at this pace. I worry about my kids growing up in a superficial society. The Bay Area of the 1990s (even though there was obscene tech money back then, too) to current is VERY different. Housing was more affordable, the economy was less stable, the landscape was more startup and smaller tech companies, and the salaries were much lower.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

23 — after I finished my master’s I was financially responsible for myself. This was before the Affordable Care Act, and I had insurance through my first job. My husband and I are each other’s financial safety net. It is part of the reason why we still have so many properties. If something were to happen, we can downsize and move back to the townhouse. If I needed it, my parents could also support us.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, as mentioned, my parents paid for my undergraduate education and I had scholarships for my master’s. Leaving school with two degrees and debt free was the biggest financial windfall I could have received.