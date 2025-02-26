Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a partnerships manager who makes $81,000 per year and who spends some her money this week on passport renewal.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Today: a partnerships manager who makes $81,000 per year and who spends some her money this week on passport renewal.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Partnerships manager
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 28
Location: New York
Salary: $81,000
Assets: Approximately $10,000 in savings, split across an HYSA and two separate savings accounts, plus about $20,000 in retirement.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,170.72
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $2,121.80 (I live alone).
Loan Payments: $0
Running Coach: $200
Health Club Fees: $75
Storage Unit: $150 (reimbursed by my dad: my parents use the storage unit in my building as theirs had no available units. I don’t keep any of my own stuff in there).
Pet Insurance: $60
Phone Payment: $43.65
Spotify: $11.99
iCloud Storage: $9.99
Savings: $200
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 28
Location: New York
Salary: $81,000
Assets: Approximately $10,000 in savings, split across an HYSA and two separate savings accounts, plus about $20,000 in retirement.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,170.72
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $2,121.80 (I live alone).
Loan Payments: $0
Running Coach: $200
Health Club Fees: $75
Storage Unit: $150 (reimbursed by my dad: my parents use the storage unit in my building as theirs had no available units. I don’t keep any of my own stuff in there).
Pet Insurance: $60
Phone Payment: $43.65
Spotify: $11.99
iCloud Storage: $9.99
Savings: $200
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
My dad grew up a refugee, and so the importance of education was instilled in him — this is something he made very clear to us growing up. Attending higher education was never a question, and my parents were very supportive in helping me and my siblings identify schools we were interested in, what we wanted to study, and so on, and made it clear that they would back us no matter what. My dad’s employer contributed towards higher education for four years up to the age of 22, and so for me and my siblings it was never an option not to go, or to take a gap year. I’m incredibly grateful that between a scholarship, my dad’s employer, and my parents, I was able to graduate from a private college debt free. After college, I still wasn’t sure of the career path I wanted to take, and so opted to go straight into a master’s degree, which I completed in the UK. This was paid for by my dad and my uncle. I intend to repay my uncle the remaining ~$9,000 once I am more financially stable and further along in my career.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Growing up, we rarely spoke about money. We grew up moving around between countries due to the nature of my dad’s work, but always attended private school (thanks to his employer), and would take family trips during school holidays. I didn’t feel particularly well educated about finances growing up, but knew that my parents had set up bank accounts for me and my siblings, to allow us to have a credit score and open a credit card once we were old enough.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job outside of casual babysitting was working retail at a women’s clothing store, which I started in my sophomore year of college. This was just to have extra spending money for shopping and going out, and I was also saving up for my junior year abroad.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not particularly, as I was not privy to my family’s financial status. I know my dad would regularly send money to his family and I know my uncle helped out with university fees for me and my siblings, but for the most part I didn’t worry too much.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, all the time. For now, my rent is disproportionally high relative to my salary, but the apartment is rent stabilized, and I know that as I advance in my career, my salary will increase, while my rent will not, so for now it seems worth the struggle. I definitely worry longer term about not having enough saved up compared to my peers.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I would say I became fully financially responsible when I moved out at age 25. I started working full time after finishing my master’s, but continued to live at home through COVID-19 until I moved into my current apartment a few years ago. I don’t have a financial safety net, but know that if anything were to happen I could move back home and count on my parents’ support for as long as needed.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
My dad grew up a refugee, and so the importance of education was instilled in him — this is something he made very clear to us growing up. Attending higher education was never a question, and my parents were very supportive in helping me and my siblings identify schools we were interested in, what we wanted to study, and so on, and made it clear that they would back us no matter what. My dad’s employer contributed towards higher education for four years up to the age of 22, and so for me and my siblings it was never an option not to go, or to take a gap year. I’m incredibly grateful that between a scholarship, my dad’s employer, and my parents, I was able to graduate from a private college debt free. After college, I still wasn’t sure of the career path I wanted to take, and so opted to go straight into a master’s degree, which I completed in the UK. This was paid for by my dad and my uncle. I intend to repay my uncle the remaining ~$9,000 once I am more financially stable and further along in my career.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Growing up, we rarely spoke about money. We grew up moving around between countries due to the nature of my dad’s work, but always attended private school (thanks to his employer), and would take family trips during school holidays. I didn’t feel particularly well educated about finances growing up, but knew that my parents had set up bank accounts for me and my siblings, to allow us to have a credit score and open a credit card once we were old enough.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job outside of casual babysitting was working retail at a women’s clothing store, which I started in my sophomore year of college. This was just to have extra spending money for shopping and going out, and I was also saving up for my junior year abroad.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Not particularly, as I was not privy to my family’s financial status. I know my dad would regularly send money to his family and I know my uncle helped out with university fees for me and my siblings, but for the most part I didn’t worry too much.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, all the time. For now, my rent is disproportionally high relative to my salary, but the apartment is rent stabilized, and I know that as I advance in my career, my salary will increase, while my rent will not, so for now it seems worth the struggle. I definitely worry longer term about not having enough saved up compared to my peers.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I would say I became fully financially responsible when I moved out at age 25. I started working full time after finishing my master’s, but continued to live at home through COVID-19 until I moved into my current apartment a few years ago. I don’t have a financial safety net, but know that if anything were to happen I could move back home and count on my parents’ support for as long as needed.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Day One: Wednesday
8:40 a.m. — I have to drop off a key from a cat I cat-sat in Astoria, so I take a Citi Bike e-bike there. I occasionally cat-sit to make a little extra money on the side, and have held onto this key since the holidays, so finally drop it off before heading into the office. $4.63
9 a.m. — Subway into the office. $2.90
12 p.m. — Grab a sandwich from Wegmans for lunch with my work bestie. It’s kinda mid, but I’m only in the office one day this week and so didn’t bother with meal prepping. $15.24
2 p.m. — Renew my European passport online. It doesn’t actually expire until July, but I figured it was best to get it done sooner rather than later, and my coworker was free to take a picture of me in the office. I still have to mail in the old one, but I’ll do that another day as I didn’t bring it in with me today. $152.03
3 p.m. — I put down a deposit for a tattoo I’m getting next month. This will go towards the full cost of the tattoo ($175), and it’s something small I’ve been wanting for some time. This will be my fifth tattoo, but the second visible one so I have to think carefully about where it goes. $156.75
5 p.m. — Take the train uptown to pick up my bib for a 10k I’m running this weekend. The bib pick-up is always so quick, and I’m in and out, but I somehow still dread it more than the actual race itself. $2.90
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
5:15 p.m. — While waiting for my boyfriend, S., to finish work, I stop at CVS and buy off-brand Tums. I have a sensitive stomach, and we’re grabbing dinner later, so I want to make sure I have it on hand. I’ll probably leave it at his apartment for easy access in the future. $6.99
6 p.m. — Subway to Brooklyn with S. to drop off his dog and our bags before heading out to dinner $2.90
7 p.m. — Dinner at Forma Pasta Factory. I get the special of the day, which is a truffle ravioli and it’s so rich but so good, and we split two apps. The prices are great for the portion sizes, too. The total comes to about $50, but S. pays.
8 p.m. — After dinner, we walk over for dessert at Ample Hills. Even though it’s below freezing outside, I was still craving a sweet treat, and we each get the smallest size ice cream. I pay, since S. covered dinner. After that, we walk back to S.’ place and head to bed. $13.61
Daily Total: $357.95
Day Two: Thursday
8:30 a.m. — S. and I take the subway together this morning — him to the office, and me back home. The trains are running super slow and I barely make it back in time for my first call of the day. $2.90
10 a.m. — It’s been too cold for grocery shopping, so I’m out of milk, but make oats with water and have that for breakfast with a scoop of peanut butter. I chug along with work through the afternoon, with a brief break for lunch — I have a bagel in the freezer, which I eat toasted, with some butter.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4 p.m. — Finally brave the cold to run over to Greenpoint for a track session. Get 8.6 miles in, and stop at CVS for a Gatorade on my jog home. Despite it being below freezing with the windchill, I somehow overheat in my many layers. Spent all afternoon putting this run off, but glad to get it done just before the sun sets! $3.47
7 p.m. — Take the subway into NoHo to meet a friend for a Palestinian play she got us tickets to a while back. It’s a one man show at La MaMa theater, and we both have a great time. I love to support Palestinian arts, and there’s often good plays, shows, or movies on, which I always make an effort to go to, even in the cold winter months. Once it’s over, we both head home because it’s just too cold to be out! $2.90
9 p.m. — I get the subway home ($2.90). I’m running low on groceries, and haven’t had time to do a big shop yet, so on the walk from the train I stop at the supermarket for bananas, milk, and cat food ($15.74). It’s not much, but it will give me enough material for a smoothie tomorrow morning. Once I get home, I get ready for bed almost immediately — between the cold and the run earlier, I’m ready to call it a night by 10 p.m. $18.64
Daily Total: $27.91
Day Three: Friday
9 a.m. – Wake up and log on to work as the day is starting. Luckily, I usually don’t have any calls on Fridays, and as it’s my last few weeks in this job, the workload has been relatively light. I put together a smoothie with the ingredients I got yesterday, adding peanut butter and protein powder, and sit down at my desk before therapy.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
11 a.m. — Therapy copay! I’ve been in therapy for about three years now, and definitely think it’s helped my approach to dating. I started after a toxic situationship ended, and have since talked through through lots of ups and downs with my therapist. That said, I’m starting to feel our work together is coming to an end, and am thinking of taking a little break from therapy next month, and then maybe starting the hunt for a new therapist in the spring. Even after three years of therapy I still hate confrontation, and can’t imagine bridging that discussion. $25
3 p.m. — I manage to sneak out for an afternoon run in between emails, and while the sun is still out. I’m racing a 10k tomorrow, so just do a short 4 mile shakeout run in the neighbourhood. This is shorter than my usual route, but I want to keep my legs rested for tomorrow.
6 p.m. — I walk over to my parents’ place for dinner (they live a 10-minute walk from me), which is a little pre-run routine for a carb and protein heavy dinner of pasta and chicken tenders. It’s only a 10k race, but I need all the carbs I can get, and fuelling is such an important part of running, no matter the distance.
9 p.m. — Since I have to be up early tomorrow, it's Friday night in for me. I’m a homebody, and waking up early to run is an easy excuse to justify a night in. On my walk home from my parents, I stop by the grocery store for a little sweet treat. $3.26
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Daily Total: $28.26
Day Four: Saturday
6 a.m. — When my alarm goes off and there’s snow on the ground, I seriously consider skipping the race. I scroll through Reddit and refresh emails to see if it gets cancelled. By the time it’s 7 a.m. I haven’t heard anything, so I get ready and call a Lyft. The start is all the way at the top of Central Park and will take too long to get to by train, and it’s too cold to bike, especially since I don’t have a jacket on. This is my third year doing 9+1 to qualify for the NYC Marathon, but it’s the first time I’ve signed up for winter races, and it’s a whole other beast from summer racing. I prefer the cooler temps, but finding the motivation to run when it’s cold and dark is not easy. $31.50
9:30 a.m. — Race done and a new 10k PR to boot! S. meets me after the race with my jacket and his dog. We recently started dating, and this is already the second race he’s met me at with my jacket, despite his commute taking almost an hour on a Saturday morning. I’m so grateful, and buy him a bagel and coffee as a little thank you. $15.24
10 a.m. — We’re strolling along the UES, and I really need to pee, so pop into a coffee shop and get a macchiato so I can justify using their bathroom $4.63
11 a.m. — Subway home! I have lunch plans later, but S. comes over so his dog can meet my cats. The first meet up goes better than expected, which is to say they’re all scared of each other and keep a distance, but it’s better than any attacks, so I’ll take it. $2.90
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
1 p.m. — S. walks with me to the train and will go home to Brooklyn for his own plans today. I subway to Hudson Yards where I’m meeting two friends for lunch. I’m running a little late, despite living the closest to our lunch spot. $2.90
2 p.m. — Between the three of us, we get three starters, three mains, and a dessert. The portions aren’t super big but I’m still stuffed by the end. We all worked retail together in college, and have stayed close friends since, and I always love these hang outs which we use to reminisce and catch up. After lunch, we walk around Hudson Yards and pop into a few stores. I’m starting a new job next month, and will require a bit more of a corporate wardrobe, so they make me try on a few tops, but we don’t find any winners. $68.73
5:30 p.m. — We drop my one friend off at the movies for a film he’d pre booked, and the two of us continue to a Taiwanese cocktail bar we’ve been wanting to check out, where another friend joins us. The cocktails are so good and creative, and we each have two drinks and share a side of fries. My friend pays, but I’ll venmo her later. $2.90
8 p.m. — After they kick us out of the bar (it’s a 90-minute limit per table, which we already went over), we subway back to my place. It’s within walking distance, but it’s too cold and we all opt to subway. Our plan is to play Mario Party, which my other friend brought. $2.90
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
8:15 p.m. — Stop at the grocery store for a bag of chips on the walk from the subway. My friend also picks up a bottle of wine, which I’ll probably venmo her for later. Our plans to play Mario Party are derailed when my other friend whips out his tarot cards, and we spend the night reading our cards. I draw mostly positive ones, and am feeling good about the changes coming in the year ahead, between a new job and a new relationship. At around midnight, they both split an uber home, and I get into bed. $5.29
Daily Total: $136.99
Day Five: Sunday
10 a.m. — I sleep in a little bit after going to bed pretty late last night, but wake up just in time for yoga. I pay $75 a month to access amenities in my building, and this includes the gym, which offers Pilates and yoga classes. I always try to go to the Sunday morning vinyasa yoga — today’s class is fuller than usual, but I anticipate people will drop as the year goes on. After the class, I do a little “strength work for runners” workout set that my coach put together for me. Usually, Sundays are a day off from running and strength work, but my schedule shifted a little this week with yesterday’s race.
1:30 p.m. — I ebike to Greenpoint to meet S. at Radio Bakery. We meant to meet sooner, but we’re both running late and by the time we get there, they’re already sold out of everything. I brought him here for the first time a couple weeks ago, and the sandwiches were the best we’ve ever had, so we’ve been meaning to come back since — we’ll try get there earlier next time. Instead, we walk down to Taku Sando and each get a tonkatsu sandwich, which we eat by the waterfront. The sun is out today and it doesn’t feel as cold as it has been, but our hands still freeze. S. pays, and also gets us a coffee to share afterwards. $1.63
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
5 p.m. — We spend the day bopping around Greenpoint and Williamsburg, before eventually taking the ferry to my place. I get our tickets ($2.75 each), but since I already had a 10 pack of tickets, this costs nothing in the moment (girl math). I love riding the ferry and try to take it wherever possible. The stop is super close to me, and it’s just a much more peaceful way of getting around. Once we get to my place, we watch Sex and the City, which S. gets super into, while my cats and his dog have a staring contest.
7 p.m. — I’m not super hungry yet after lunch, but S. is, and his dog needs walking anyway, so we order Thai from a place nearby, and walk to pick it up. I pay, since he covered lunch (we usually try to take turns with expenses like this). We bring it back to my apartment — the food gets a little cold on the walk back, but oh well. After dinner, we watch a little more SATC before getting ready for bed. This is the first time his dog sleeps over, and I’m a little nervous with how it’ll go down with my cats. $43.01
Daily Total: $44.64
Day Six: Monday
9 a.m. — Sleepover went well: all three animals are alive and well in the morning, with no attacks to report. His dog slept in the bed with us, which meant that my cats missed out on their morning cuddles, but overall it’s a good first step. We’re both working from home today, but I walk S. to the train, and we stop for a bagel on the way, which he pays for. After that, I walk back home and log on to work for the day.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
3 p.m. — Spend the day working, with not much else going on. I swing over to my parents’ place and have lunch at home with my mom; she’s made a salad with quinoa and I definitely appreciate something lighter after this weekend. I continue work from there, and send an email I’ve been putting off sending for a week — I feel physically nauseous sending it, and quickly turn off email notifications so I don’t have to face a reply (yet). I’m in a little bit of a funk, so I head down to the gym and do the strength workout my coach programmed for me for today.
8 p.m. — The day kind of flies by, and before I know it, it’s dinner time. I put together a pumpkin soup with ingredients I already had in the fridge, and then get ready for bed pretty early. I didn’t sleep well last night, and want to try and make up for it tonight.
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven: Tuesday
9 a.m. — I fully intended to go into the office today, but end up sleeping for 10 hours, and won’t make it in before my first meeting. I make some oatmeal and coffee and sit down for morning calls.
1 p.m. — After a morning of meetings, I break for lunch, throwing together a salad with ingredients I had in my fridge, and a side of quinoa. I really need to go grocery shopping, but it’s hard to find the motivation when it’s dark out by the time I finish work.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
4:30 p.m. — Wrap up work a little early, and head out for a run while the sun is still out. I do an easy 6 miles; it’s dark and cold by the time I’m home, but glad to have got it in. I make a simple dinner of chicken and vegetables with what’s left in the fridge.
8 p.m. — I realise I’m running low on running clothes, and will be in the office the next couple days, so decide to do laundry just before the laundry room closes at 10 p.m. I usually do my laundry on weekday mornings, but didn’t get around to it earlier, and figure it’s best to get it out of the way. Each load costs $3, and I do two loads in the washing machine, and one load in the dryer. My card only has enough for one load, so I add another $30 which should keep me going a few more weeks. $30
9 p.m. — Online shopping while waiting for my laundry to finish — I buy a new huggie earring after seeing it on a girl on TikTok. I recently got new huggies, and want to freshen up my stack, and this one will go so well with the other new ones. $41.37
Daily Total: $71.37
The Breakdown
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT