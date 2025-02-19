Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a marketer and freelance writer who makes $145,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on an emergency room visit after a tea-making incident.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
A Note From Our Diarist: This money diary takes place during what I dubbed “my week of rest and relaxation,” which was the week that I had in between my previous job and current job. I really wanted to enjoy my down time and explore Seattle to myself during the weekdays and do all the things that I had been putting off for months.
Occupation: Marketer and freelance writer
Industry: Tech/writing
Age: 28
Location: Seattle, WA
Salary: $145,000 a year
Joint income: My partner V and I both work full time, and we split our mortgage, utilities, and everyday living expenses. I haven’t listed my partner’s income because they are not comfortable with sharing it publicly. Everything else is separate.
Assets: My partner and I own a home with a mortgage that we are paying off. I have money invested in my 401(k): $238,000; Roth IRA: $98,000; and HSA: $6,600. I also have stocks from my former employer ($199,000). I have a $35,000 emergency fund to cover six months of expenses, which feels essential since I have a mortgage.
Debt: Our home mortgage, which my partner and I are paying off with a 30-year loan.
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,500 after retirement account reductions, or $3,500 or so after I’ve maxed out my 401(k).
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses:
Housing Costs: $4,400 for mortgage, HOA, and homeowner’s insurance, which my partner and I split.
HYSA Contribution: $250 (for my emergency fund).
Spotify & Hulu Bundle: $13
Peloton Membership: $45
YouTube Premium: $4.25 through a family plan.
Wifi: $50
Therapy: $375 before I reach my deductible.
Alumni Association Membership: $25
HelloFresh: $280
Amazon Prime: $12.78 (with an annual subscription).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
There was an implicit expectation to pursue higher education, especially because both of my parents are doctors. I attended a college prep high school, which connected me with educators who saw and nurtured my potential. I still use many of the lessons they taught me and hold their kind words close to my heart.
I chose to attend an in-state public university to save money (that and I didn’t get into any of my dream schools). My entire college experience cost $60,000 in tuition over the course of five years to earn a double major. I’m incredibly lucky to have parents who covered most of my intuition and in my last year, I earned merit-based scholarships and research scholarships that covered my last two quarters.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
I grew up with the stability of a home, meals every night, and a commitment to investing in education, and all of this was possible because my parents had a stable source of income. My mom taught me the importance of living below your means and giving generously to support causes you care about. As a result, I’m a frequent user of digital coupons, try to use up what I have before buying something new, and regularly donate to causes I care about. Along the way, I developed a lot of guilt around spending money on ostensibly “frivolous” things like a makeup product or a throw pillow. It took me years to feel like I was allowed to buy things just because I wanted them, and I’m trying to find the balance between saving mindfully and spending on things I care about. My brother is also a financial advisor, and he has also helped make investing and saving for the future feel a lot less daunting.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as a babysitter and dog walker in high school, a job that I discovered after connecting with my neighbor. I followed my dad’s advice to save 10% of every paycheck, which I’ve done at every job since.
Did you worry about money growing up?
It would be unfair to deny that I have the immense privilege of not having to worry about money because my family was always able to put food on the table and pay the bills. That said, I was always thinking about what job I’d have as an adult that would enable me to support myself as soon as possible. I distinctly remember when my parents signed me in for third grade, and a teacher asked what I wanted to be when I grew up. Even then, my only thought was, “How am I going to find a job to support myself?” Perhaps I put most of this pressure on myself because earning my own money felt like the only way to be independent — something I longed for since I was a kid.
Do you worry about money now?
I think about money a lot, but it’s not something I worry about as much anyway. I landed a six-figure job in tech right out of college, which quelled the fear I’ve had since third grade that I wouldn’t be able to support myself. A part of me will always wonder if any amount of money will be enough to feel truly secure, but I know that I at least have enough to spend on things I care about.
Since I started working full time after college, I have been saving and investing aggressively toward retirement as a way to care for my future self, but I’ve also been able to splurge on some things like my wedding, solo trips, and the home that my partner and I own. Now that many big money milestones are behind me, I feel like I can use the money I earn for the things I want. Lately, I’ve been investing in items that will last a lifetime, like solid gold jewelry that will never tarnish, or pieces of clothing made with fabrics that can stand the test of time. I’ve also been working on spending more to be generous with my friends, like buying gifts of things I think my friends would love but might not buy themselves. It also helps that I don’t want kids, which enables me to build for myself first and foremost. I’m on an endless journey to treat money as a tool to responsibly build my dream life and care for my future self.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
While I was in college, I was always working three part-time jobs so I could cover my rent and living expenses doing what I loved: mentoring students, writing, and editing. Since these jobs didn’t pay very well, I usually relied on some help to cover the last of my living expenses.
I landed an internship in tech between my third and fourth year of college, and it changed everything for me. I saved most of what I made that summer, and it led me on a path to a career in tech, including a full-time offer. Although I’ve supported myself financially since then, I still have the privilege of having parents who would be able to help me if I had a financial emergency.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
As a young adult, I would receive an allowance of $7 a week, or $1 a day if I did all my chores, a model I proposed as a way to reinforce good habits. My mom also helped me buy a condo during my last year of college and gifted me the down payment, which she gave to me because I chose an in-state college despite my desire to move to another state. That was the last payment she gave me other than some financial help for my wedding, and I’ve paid all of my own bills, including my mortgage, since then.
Day One: Tuesday
8:10 a.m. — I roll out of bed at the last possible second to catch the 8:45 a.m. bus. My routine is pretty simple: brush my teeth, wash my face, put on sunscreen, and dress in layers to stay warm. My partner V. uses our espresso machine to make me coffee, which I drink a few minutes before I run out the door.
8:45 a.m. — I’m proudly car-free in Seattle, so I hop on the bus (I use a transit card that V.’s mom gets for work but doesn't use). As I make my way downtown, I pass the time by listening to my favorite playlist — aptly titled “Something with a beat” — and reading a book I rented from the library (Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend by Emma Alban, which is a queer romance that takes place in the Regency era).
9:30 a.m. — I start my day at the flagship location of a local donut chain. They offer five doughnut holes for $5 (before tax), and I came specifically for the chai old-fashioned flavor. I get two of these and a few other flavors like sprinkles and chocolate. They’re gone within three minutes of leaving. $5.53
12 p.m. — Since I’m already at Pike Place Market, I opt to visit MarketSpice, a tea store I’ve heard a lot about. I buy 36 servings of its loose leaf mint tisane tea, which I plan to drink for several weeks. I also buy their famous cinnamon orange tea and a little sticker from the store to put in my memory book, which I fill with mementos, notes, and Polaroids from all my adventures. I’m hoping to collect a couple of things for a multi-page spread this week. $18.96
1 p.m. — I visit Pike Street Press, a local printing shop that sells stickers and pins. While these are probably created with visitors in mind, I buy a sticker of the Seattle waterfront to add to my memory book. Nothing like playing tourist in my own city! $4.41
1:30 p.m — I stop at Michou Deli to get a sierra chicken sandwich, something I’ve been eating for over half my life. My aunt is an architect and works in Seattle, so as a kid, we’d stop here whenever we made the trek up from the suburb we lived in. I love being able to come back during this stage of transition between jobs. $12.65
6:30 p.m. — V. and I get three HelloFresh meals a week because we’re not always great at cooking. We have our first meal, which is chicken sausage cavatappi. It’s pretty filling and delicious, and I appreciate that we have all the ingredients already at home and in perfect portions. We eat the other meals throughout the week.
9 p.m. — I’m a bit of a completist and have been on a mission to collect all of the special-edition Glossier stickers. Glossier had released mystery packs and I had missed out on an opportunity to buy any, so I end up buying a pack on Mercari and significantly overpaying. Normally, I’d never let myself buy something so frivolous but today, it’s worth it for the joy of it all — especially because I’ll be starting a new job soon and want to celebrate that. $25.20
10 p.m. — I get a bill for an emergency room visit from two weeks ago — I crushed my toe during a tea-making night, which feels more like a practical joke than a real thing that happened to me. Thankfully, this visit happened days before my coverage with my previous employer ended, and I had met my deductible because I had paid for therapy out of pocket for the vast majority of the year. As a result, the bill for the visit and the X-ray is much lower than I expected. Plus, it confirmed that I didn’t have a fracture, so it was worth it for the peace of mind. $98.34
Daily Total: $152.44
Day Two: Wednesday
9 a.m. — As you can tell, most of my plans center around food. I knew I wanted to visit a local brunch spot that serves Korean-inspired dishes and the best coffee. V. drops me off before work, so I treat her to chicken chonks (yes they’re actually called that) and a breakfast sandwich, and I get the same. My partner opts for a Vietnamese nitro coffee, and I get a gingerbread latte. I end up working from this café for a few hours. This cafe ended up closing six weeks later, so this visit feels even more bittersweet in hindsight. $65.58
2:05 p.m. — Although most of my days off are during vacations, I wanted this week to be different, in the hopes of actually relaxing. I head to a local spa, which offers a discount on some weekday afternoons. After reading my library book while hopping between the cold and hot soaking pools, I rinse off and pay for my spa pass. $55.18
6:45 p.m. — V. and I go to an event at the Brooks Running store, and they are offering a promo of 30% off if you make a purchase. I take it as a sign to get some new running shoes since I’ve worn holes all the way through mine. We unfortunately don’t win the raffle they’re running, so we decide to head out after the first hour. $105.94
8 p.m. — We don’t want to cook, so we opt for a local burger spot that’s pretty affordable — after all, it’s hard to get a meal under $10 in Seattle. I opt not to get a side of fries to save some money. $8.73
7:30 p.m. — After eating out, V. and I walk to Marketime Foods, a local grocery store where the staff always smiles at us when we enter. I buy V. a slice of cake and sparkling water, and I get a sparkling water for myself (the yuzu flavor from Something and Nothing, which is only available at select grocery stores). V. is usually the one who often buys dessert for us, so I wanted to return the favor. $18.90
Daily Total: $254.33
Day Three: Thursday
11:24 a.m. — I relish the opportunity to sleep in and give myself the luxury of starting my day a little later, especially since I’m between jobs. I eventually hop on the bus and take a photo of the Space Needle during my walk to the next stop. Still searching for the perfect angle of this Seattle landmark.
11:45 a.m. — After walking through a torrential downpour and getting my puffy jacket fully soaked, I’m rewarded with a pastry at Bake Shop. I’ve opted not to bring my laptop, so I use my notebook to track how many stories I’ve written this year. I also make a list of things I’m grateful for this year (friendship reunions, soft blankets, and buses that run on time to name a few). $6.90
1:40 p.m. — I check my list of businesses I’ve wanted to visit for a while, and Mixed Pantry, a specialty grocery store, is on there. I get a print of cute little Asian drinks to add to my art wall, and I also get a small bag of candied lemon peels. So sweet! $32.59
2:30 p.m. — I stop by a local jewelry store to pick up a necklace I ordered a few weeks ago. I check out some of their rings but decide not to buy anything today.
2:52 p.m. — I buy a salted caramel cupcake at Cupcake Royale, only to find out that the business is closing this location soon. It feels bittersweet, especially because my friends and I would buy these cupcakes for each other in college to celebrate birthdays and big milestones like getting into your major. A lot has changed since then. $6.50
3:20 p.m. — I realize that I need to eat an actual meal, so I get a baby burrito and taco at Tacos Chukis. I’ve come here dozens of times since I discovered it in college, but it never gets old. $11.81
7 p.m. — V. and I eat one of our HelloFresh meals and catch up on our current favorite television show — this week, it’s Great British Baking Show. We drink some of the mint tisane tea I bought to stay warm and cozy.
Daily Total: $57.80
Day Four: Friday
8:30 a.m. — I am bussing to a skincare appointment today, and I see this as a perfect opportunity to use a voucher for a free coffee. I get a lavender latte for free and buy a croissant to tide me over. $6.24
10 a.m. — I take the bus to my aesthetician appointment. I’ve got acne-prone skin and no combination of Accutane, moisturizer, and retinol has been able to treat it, but my hope is to reduce breakouts and address my hyperpigmentation. It’s a long journey to get there, but worth it. I stay busy by writing a Q&A on my phone, which is easier to edit than I expected. My goal is to finish the draft of the story by the time I’m taking the bus back home, and it makes the time pass much more quickly.
1 p.m. — I pay for my chemical peel and laser. My mom runs this business, so I get a decent discount. My hope is that I don’t have to get these treatments for the rest of my life, but I also know that my skin is my biggest insecurity, so I’m willing to try just about anything. $60
5 p.m. — I briefly visit a free art pop-up and then run back to the bus stop. The sun has set, and I’m ready to be home.
7 p.m. — V. and I make our last HelloFresh meal and celebrate that it’s Friday night and the weekend has officially begun!
Daily Total: $66.24
Day Five: Saturday
11 a.m. — V. treats me to coffee and pastries from Coffeholic, and she gets a strawberry sandwich and latte ($25.79; L. pays) — it’s delicious, though I slightly resent the $4 parking I pay for because I don’t want to get a ticket in the few minutes it takes to get our order. $4
1 p.m. — We go to pick up the custom birthday cake V. got me. We bring it home and do a little at-home photoshoot to celebrate an early birthday, since my actual birthday is on the first day of my new job.
3:05 p.m. — V. and I sit at our dining table to scrapbook. Her pages focus on the trip to LA we took last week, and I use the Glossier stickers I got in the mail to make some themed pages. I print out Polaroids from my visits to their Seattle, LA, Las Vegas, and Brooklyn stores. Then I make a few pages dedicated to all the romance bookstores we’ve visited in the hopes of going to them all.
Daily Total: $4
Day Six: Sunday
11 a.m. — I meet up with a friend at a local coffee shop. I’m trying to watch my dairy intake and almost everything has dairy or cream, so I get the only thing I can: a vanilla matcha with oat milk. Right after, she takes me to a local coffee shop and treats me to a bagel as an early birthday present. $8.88
3:20 p.m. — I received a defective box of Polaroid film, so I fill out a return form and bring it back to the store. Thankfully, they give me a replacement for free!
5:30 p.m. — V. and I go to the anniversary party of a local jewelry store, and I buy some charms that we can add to our hoop earrings to spice them up. Seems like a fun way to switch up your jewelry without buying a new pair of earrings! $35.32
6:45 p.m. — V. treats me to a local sushi spot, which has my favorite: smashed avocado with crispy rice. We splurge and get the edamame, karaage, and tempura vegetables, too ($106; V. pays).
Daily Total: $44.20
Day Seven: Monday
10 a.m. — We make eggs and toast at home for breakfast. I plan to use most of the day to make sure I’ve filled out all the paperwork for my new job.
12 p.m. — We pick up my new work laptop, which was routed to a local Walgreens since I hadn’t been home to pick it up. We unpack the box at home, and my new job is starting to feel a lot more real than it did a week ago.
4 p.m. — After trying to resist the Sephora sale, I cave and place an order. I buy a hair density-boosting treatment from Aavrani and mango-scented lip balm from Mango People, both of which are from South Asian-owned small businesses. $83.42
4:40 p.m. — I visit a local bookstore to see what new books are out, and add any titles that look interesting to my Goodreads. I also place a few titles on hold in the hopes of reading them soon — in particular, Bird Milk & Mosquito Bones by Priyanka Mattoo catches my eye. I tell V. about the queer Regency romance I’ve been reading, and she decides to buy the second book in the series, since I own the first one. I don’t buy any new books on this visit, but I buy a cute hat. $29.73
7 p.m. — I have a $5 coupon at a local boba spot as a birthday reward, so I decide to order a strawberry matcha and get V. a treat as a thank you for helping me with errands this weekend. Even with the coupon, I still spend more than I’d like to admit, but I can’t resist. $13.12
Daily Total: $126.27
The Breakdown
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
