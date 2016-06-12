A Week In NYC On A $50,000 Salary

Day Four 9 a.m. — I wake up hungover and anxious (such a good combo). I run to La Colombe to grab coffees for myself and my BF. I can’t stomach anything besides coffee before my workout class. $9



10:45 a.m. — My friends and I have booked seats at SoulCycle this a.m., and my boyfriend decides to join. I have a SoulCycle package, so I booked my bike earlier this week and just pay for water and shoes at the class today. $4



12 p.m. — After class, we I go to brunch nearby. The place is pretty well-priced, but because we’re a large group, we all have to spend at least $30 each. Feeling up for the challenge, I order a Bloody Mary and an egg white omelette. We also get a few orders of avocado toast for the table. As a side note: Most of these weekend activities are abnormal, because my friend from college is in town. We tend to spend much more money when she’s around, because she wants to be out and about in New York. $41



3 p.m. — After the longest brunch in history (the food was great, but the service as horrible), we hop in cabs up to Hell’s Kitchen to my friend’s boyfriend’s place. They have a backyard/patio situation and it’s a great day out. My friend pays for the cab and I pick up some rosé for us to enjoy. We keep joking that it’s better to keep drinking and just lean into it than to let ourselves get hungover. When I’m around my college friends like this, we all revert back to the crazy drinkers we were in college. $14



6 p.m. — My boyfriend and I decide to leave the party. Since we’re already halfway uptown, we decide to stop at his parents' place and play with their dog before dinner. He pays for the cab.



8 p.m. — We head back downtown to grab dinner at Rosemary’s, an Italian place right by my apartment. The dinner is great, but we’re both feeling a little exhausted from the day's activities. He covers the bill and we head home.



Daily Total: $68





