A Week In Houston, TX, On A $47,000 Salary

8 p.m. — On my way home, my mom calls and asks me to pick up a tray of biriyani and to withdraw $70 to pay for it. She tells me the place is close to home, but when I look it up, it's 10 miles away! I'm already annoyed at having to deal with this after the tie mishap, and when I get to the ATM, I have to withdraw in increments of $20. When I pick the food up, it turns out the total is only $60. I head home and eat a little of the biryani. It's too oily and spicy for my liking, plus I'm not that hungry after my heavy lunch. My mom gives me $70 later, but I only take $40 since the dish was $60 and I took money from her yesterday to buy my shoes. She would never ask me to pay her back, but I'm trying to get out of my high school and college ways and be an adult. Normally, I wouldn't take any money back from her at all for something like this, but this month is tough with gifts and holiday stuff, so I accept.