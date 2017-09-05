A Week In Hong Kong On An $84,504 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Health Insurance: $0 — covered by my firm

Tax: 2016/17 bill $1,636, which I paid in full. Taxes in Hong Kong are low, and I make sure I take advantage of all eligible deductions.

MPF (Retirement) Contributions: 5%/month and the firm matches

Credit Card: $1,280/month. This is a regular payment that I make to cover the costs on my AmEx. Last month was a hefty bill since I paid for my personal training upfront, but I will pay this off in three installments.

Spotify: $11. I pay for myself, my fiancé, and three of my friends.

Netflix: $0. My fiancé pays for us.

Internet: $38. I pay for us.

Mobile: $14

Water: ~$25 every quarter, split 50/50

Gas: ~$102 every quarter, split 50/50.

Electricity: ~$256 every quarter, split 50/50. Our usage is way up now because it's summer.

Cleaner: $0. My fiancé pays for our cleaner, who comes once a week.

Gym Membership: $164/month for gym and yoga

Personal Training: $87 for personal training, three times per week