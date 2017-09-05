A Week In Hong Kong On An $84,504 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a manager in Hong Kong who makes $84,504 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on a food bowl for her new kitten.
Editor's Note: All prices have been converted to the U.S. dollar.
Occupation: Manager
Industry: Consulting
Age: 29
Location: Hong Kong
Salary: $84,504
Paycheck (Monthly): $7,042
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: $1,408
Loan Payments: None
All Other Monthly Expenses
Health Insurance: $0 — covered by my firm
Tax: 2016/17 bill $1,636, which I paid in full. Taxes in Hong Kong are low, and I make sure I take advantage of all eligible deductions.
MPF (Retirement) Contributions: 5%/month and the firm matches
Credit Card: $1,280/month. This is a regular payment that I make to cover the costs on my AmEx. Last month was a hefty bill since I paid for my personal training upfront, but I will pay this off in three installments.
Spotify: $11. I pay for myself, my fiancé, and three of my friends.
Netflix: $0. My fiancé pays for us.
Internet: $38. I pay for us.
Mobile: $14
Water: ~$25 every quarter, split 50/50
Gas: ~$102 every quarter, split 50/50.
Electricity: ~$256 every quarter, split 50/50. Our usage is way up now because it's summer.
Cleaner: $0. My fiancé pays for our cleaner, who comes once a week.
Gym Membership: $164/month for gym and yoga
Personal Training: $87 for personal training, three times per week
