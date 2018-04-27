7 p.m. — Guests start arriving! My friends and I drink champagne and catch up before heading out to our dinner reservation at The Ainsworth. My friends are sneaky and tell the waitress it's my birthday, so she brings out a massive bowl of ice cream and candles and everyone sings "Happy Birthday" after we finish eating. Then, we hop around to different bars for a while before ending with a quick stop for empanadas. My friends picked up my tab for dinner and drinks, so I pay for the late-night treats. A few friends come back to my apartment for a bit longer and I finally crawl into bed around 3:30 a.m. – exhausted but so happy with how the night turned out! $13.79