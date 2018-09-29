Monthly Expenses

Rent: $650 (I live in a three-bedroom house with a roommate. The house was paid off by my parents years ago. My roommate and I pay $1,300 towards the property taxes and insurance collected at the end of the year, and the monthly HOA.)

Student Loans: $0 (75% of my undergrad was covered by a scholarship, and the rest I paid for by bartending throughout college.)

Other Loans: $100-$200 (I owe $300 on a loan I took out for a laser hair removal, with no interest until August 2019.)

Car Payment: $0 (My car was paid off in 2016.)

401(k): $80 per paycheck, and my company matches 100% of this

Phone: $150

Internet: $40 for my half

Electricity: $60-$80 for my half

Water: $40 for my half

Gym: $10 (I'm currently training for a half marathon and don't have much time to go to the gym, so I've frozen my membership for a few months. I spend $10 instead of $32 and don't have to pay an initiation fee when I'm ready to go back, probably in three to four months.)

Savings: $500