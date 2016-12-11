A Week In NYC On A $418,000 Joint Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a woman in finance raising her family in Queens.
Industry: Financial Services
Age: 33
Location: Lives in Douglaston, Queens. Works in Midtown Manhattan.
Salary and bonus: $268,000 (Salary $168,000) + $469,000 (Salary $250,000) from my husband. We have joint finances, so everything listed below is both of our costs.
Paycheck (2x a month): $5,174 after taxes and before 401k contribution and transit
Husband's paycheck (1x a month): $13,147 after taxes and before 401k contribution and transit
Apartment rental income: $62,400
Household: Husband (33), daughter (1)
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage (House): $7,194
Mortgage/Maintenance (Apartment): $4,456
Utilities: $450 (gas, electric, water; we've since installed solar panels)
Monthly LIRR: $218
Husband's Transportation: $229
Metrocard: $40
Car lease: $436
Gas: $50
Cell phones: $128
Cable TV + internet: $132
Gardener: $80
Security system: $40
Cleaning lady: $120
Disability and life insurance: $629
