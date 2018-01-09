A Week In Fayetteville, AR, On A $58,614 Salary

6:15 a.m. — Wake up to my alarm, which is about five minutes fast. My friends make fun of the fact that every clock in my house is wrong, but it doesn't bother me. I enjoy the extra morning time and prefer believing I've slept longer. Before getting up, I take my temperature for my birth control app. About to finish my period so temperature is lower than usual; bring on the red days! Get up and feed my precious pup, let her outside, and start the coffee. Proceed with my morning routine of putting in my contacts, charcoal and normal brushing my teeth, mouthwash, and applying a homemade oil cleanser, apple cider vinegar and lemon toner, and moisturizer. I'm still on my period, so I take out and clean my menstrual cup. Let the pup back inside where she proceeds to gulp down the rest of her water. Fill it back up and give her some pets, she's a good pup. Get changed, reset the alarm for my fiancé, and kiss him goodbye.