A Week In Los Angeles On A $61,800 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a woman working in entertainment figuring out how to get all the freebies.
Industry: Entertainment/PR
Age: 24
Location: Los Angeles
Salary: $61,800
Paycheck Amount (Every Two Weeks): $1,585.47 (after taxes, pre-tax health insurance, and 401(k) contributions)
# of roommates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,050
Utilities, including internet: ~$50
Student loans: $936.41 ($600 goes to my mother each month for the loans she took out in her name for my education. The rest is in my name. I cannot stress this enough: Please take the time to educate yourself on what exactly you are getting yourself into financially before you go to college.)
Car loan: $237.84
Car insurance: $153.58
Phone bill: $0. My parents still generously pay for me on their family plan.
Yoga membership: $125
Weight Watchers: $8.05 (My employer subsidizes Weight Watchers specifically as one of its perks).
