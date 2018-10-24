Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $1,700 (comes out of my account)

Student Loan Payment: $6,627 (My husband pays $700 of this.)

Auto Loan: $600 (My husband pays. We have three cars, and two are paid off.)

Utilities/Gas/Electricity: $250

Internet: $80 (We don't have cable.)

Cell phone: $99 for my husband and $50 for me. (I'm still on my parents' plan and just pay them for my share.)

Lawn Care: $80 per week, about three times a month

HelloFresh: $59.99 per week about three times a month

Gym Membership: $36

Life & Disability Insurance: $73.38

Malpractice Insurance: $0 (My work pays.)

Health Insurance: $222 (My husband pays.)

Home/Car Insurance: $289 (My husband pays.)

Tithe: Roughly 10% of whatever we make after tax — we each pay separately out of our separate checking accounts.

401(k): 6% of my paycheck with a 3% employer match

Savings: Anything over $6,500 per paycheck gets automatically dumped into a high-interest savings account.

Donations: $285 (to charity and supporting missionaries)