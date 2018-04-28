12:15 p.m. — I'm going to brunch with the same friend I was out with last night and some of his friends. Brunching is a big thing in Dubai, and today we're going to one of my favorite spots. It's at a beach club, and along with the unlimited food and drink, you also get pool access and can spend the day in the sun. I try to keep my brunches limited to once or twice a month because of how expensive they are. My friend decides to drive again today, so no Uber cost for the morning. $80