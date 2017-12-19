A Week In Denver, CO, On A $57,800 Salary

12:30 p.m. — I run to the mall on my lunch break. Nordstrom price matches the Nikes, bringing them from $115 to $69.98. I have store credit from a pair of sunglasses they replaced for me last week, which brings my total to $42.86 that I put on my Nordstrom card. At Macy's, I look for the boots that sold out yesterday and have no luck, but I find something similar. I also scope out a pair of riding boots that I wanted to see in person before ordering. At the register, they won't let me use my additional 25% coupon on top of the sale, which annoys me to no end. I buy the booties anyway since I want to wear them tonight ($42.21). On my way out of the mall, I get on the Macy's app and order the booties plus the riding boots and use the extra 25% off coupon they insisted wouldn't work. I'll return the second pair of booties once the come next week. I get a killer deal and pay way less than half for each pair ($120.63 for both). Both Macy's purchases go on my Macy's card. $205.70