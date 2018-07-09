A Week In Dallas, TX, On A Joint $450,000 Income

8 p.m. — I Skype with my sisters. One of them wants to buy the house we grew up in, which was gifted to us when my parents divorced. (One parent still lives there, but is ready to move on.) We talk about how to handle the contents and agree on a price. Then we talk about our parents, our jobs, and whether our kids should go to the same summer camp one day. I tell them if I don't have kids I'd love to take their daughters on summer trips when they're older, like to New York or London. My youngest sister responds, “Geez, how much money are y'all making?” I laugh it off and say it will really pile up eventually if we don't have babies to care for. We all have good jobs, but they have no idea how much M. and I make and save. I'm on such a high after catching up with them. I drift away into a deep sleep.