A Week In Dallas, TX, On An $81,000 Salary

9:30 p.m. — We get to the strip club, and Hubby again pays for everyone. We go inside and a waitress leads us to a table and brings us some pitchers of Coke since it is BYOB and we have almost a full bottle of whiskey. Hubby gives us some singles and we enjoy the show. Since it is still somewhat early we are getting a lot of attention. BIL is in total shock since this is his first time. We get a couple of girls to come over to him and it is honestly the highlight of the night. We enjoy the drinks and the show when BIL notices a girl that is more his type. Hubby asks her to come over and pays for BIL to get two private dances; you can tell he is nervous but he follows her to the back room. The three of us proceed to watch some seriously talented girls: one is basically G.I. Jane and can climb that pole! BIL comes back and we keep at it; at this point the place is packed and we are all close to hitting our limit; plus, it is after 1 a.m. at this point. We pay our waitress and leave.