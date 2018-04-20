3:30 p.m. — This rainy day has me feeling super cozy, so I text a friend to see if she wants to catch the current exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art. She does! I swing by and grab her and we make it just in time to get tickets. The exhibit right now is Yayoi Kusama: All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins. I'm a member here (so our tickets are free) and have seen the exhibit several times, but it's my friend's first time seeing it and she is in awe. We swing by some works that feel like old friends: a couple Monets, Picassos, and Pollocks. It's a quick trip, but I missed her, and we catch up and vow to never go this long without seeing each other again. She was my first friend at college. Crazy how lucky you get with friendships sometimes.