3 p.m. — The restaurant just called, begging me to work tonight. I normally only work on Saturdays and Sundays but a coworker has the flu. I'll have to rush out of here to drop the dogs off home and get back to the restaurant. I'll be a little late but beggars (the restaurant) can't be choosers. At least this will help even more with my taxes. After the last two years of being blindsided with taxes (the first year, my company didn't take the correct taxes out, and last year, I picked up my second job), I'm determined to be a little more prepared this year. I have been saving up and planned to leave the restaurant after I paid my taxes this year, but since we decided to go to Hawaii, I'm going to work until we leave to save money so we don't have to pick and choose what we do.