9:35 a.m. — My car is finally warmed through after my 20-minute drive to the doctor, but at least I got to listen to indie holiday radio the whole way there. I don't have to wait long to go back, and one of the residents comes in quickly. Why are all the podiatrists here so good looking? I broke my toe back in July and as of October, it was still broken. I've been avoiding any strenuous workouts and waiting for it to heal, but it's still painful sometimes. We do another X-ray and see that while it has healed (yay!), there's scar tissue that may just be forcing my joint off track. My only fear was making it worse, so now that I know it's healed, I'm free to go back to my cardio classes and work through the pain, which should lessen over time. I'll have a co-pay and a fee for the X-ray, but probably won't see it until next year and I'll use my FSA to cover it.