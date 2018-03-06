8 p.m. — I have heartburn, ugh. I take out the dog, shower, dry my hair, brush my teeth, and get in bed. S. and I have a long chat about money, which we try to make a point of talking about regularly. I really enjoy my job but it's no secret that the pay isn't great. It's my first librarian job out of grad school and I feel like there's still so much for me to learn and do before I start looking elsewhere. We talk about areas where I can cut down my spending (ahem, groceries) and ways I can make extra money on the side. It's a tough conversation to have, but I'm glad we're able to do it.