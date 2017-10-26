A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $38,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a receptionist who makes $38,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on tickets to see It.
Occupation: Receptionist
Industry: Retail Customer Service
Age: 27
Location: Chicago, IL
Salary: $38,000. During the summer, I also work as a hostess for one to three shifts per week at a restaurant. I make about $150 - $250 every two weeks, plus anywhere from $15 - $30 in cash tips, per shift.
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,075
Monthly Expenses
Housing: My share of the rent is $465/month. I live in a small, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with a roommate. Luckily, her family owns the property, and since I am basically family, I am grateful to be paying a bit under market value.
Student Loans: $398
All Other Monthly Expenses
Transportation: $28/week for unlimited rides on the CTA. (This comes out to $112 a month.)
Utilities: About $80 a month for my share of gas, heat, electric, and internet.
Cell Phone: $77 for my share of an unlimited plan, and paying off my iPhone.
Credit Cards: $100/month across two cards. I always pay more when I can.
Savings: $70. This isn't much, but I figure it is better than nothing.
Health Insurance: Taken out from my paycheck.
401(k): I contribute 4.5% from each paycheck, and it is matched by my company.
Netflix: $13. (I pay Chicago entertainment tax; don't ask.)
Amazon Prime: $10
Spotify Premium: $11 (Also includes Chicago entertainment tax.)
ACLU Donation: $10
Day One
8 a.m. — Paycheck from my part-time job hits my account! $207. In the summers, I do seasonal work as a hostess at a busy patio restaurant. The extra money is nice for summer travels and activities! Since my roommate is out of town, I am watching her dog and my younger sister's dog — both are like children to me. Time to take them on a walk. I return home, feed both dogs, my roommate's two cats, and then myself. I make a poached egg and spread peanut butter on a rice cake.
8:45 a.m. — Shower and get dressed for work. In an effort to start saving more for a trip to Asia next year, I transfer $25 over to my savings account. $25
9:20 a.m. — My older sister asked me to see Ibeyi with her in November. I purchase tickets, which end up being just under $20 after taxes and fees. $20
9:40 a.m. — Walk the four blocks to my train stop and head to work. I pay for the ride with my unlimited week pass. On the train, I do some online shopping and stock up skincare for the fall: $63 to Glossier (includes $5 off for referring a friend) and $28 to Deciem. This is definitely a splurge, but I hope it will hold me over for a bit. $91
10:30 a.m. — Settle in at work and check my emails. I see that a few sweaters I have had my eye on are back in stock, and buy one in three different colors. (I get 25% off thanks to my employee discount. I work at a corporate customer service office for a major retailer.) I make a vow that this is all the fall/winter shopping I will do. $37
12 p.m. — Even though I had a decent breakfast, hunger strikes. I go to the CVS in my building and grab crackers and cheese for myself and the other receptionists. We always treat each other to snacks. $8
12:15 p.m. — Back at my desk with a free cup of office tea. Time to get to work on few looming projects. The afternoon rush helps work fly by.
2:30 p.m. — Time for my lunch! My snack from earlier really held me over. I make a kale salad (Aldi pre-bagged salads, for the win) and spread an avocado on a rice cake. I keep lunch supplies in our mini-receptionist fridge and replenish them every two or three days from home to eat better and spend less money on food.
7 p.m. — Out the door and on the way to the train. Back at home, I take the very excited dogs out to meet a coworker-friend. He's nice enough to bring me a quesadilla from Taco Bell since I mentioned I haven't eaten dinner yet. I QuickPay him $4. We take the dogs on a long walk around the neighborhood. $4
8:45 p.m. — Back to my condo. It's dinnertime for all the pets, and beer time for me and my coworker-friend. Luckily, another friend brought over a bunch of beer earlier in this week, and I still have lots left over. Coworker and I get to talking about upcoming concerts. We both end up buying tickets to see Noname at the end of November. I also buy a ticket for my roommate, who will pay me back later. $44
10 p.m. — Coworker-friend heads out. I start my night time skincare routine and throw some food together for tomorrow's lunch.
Daily Total: $229
Day Two
6 a.m. — My roommate gets home from her trip. Bless her soul for managing a red-eye flight after a few days in Las Vegas! I take out the dogs to give her break after her travels; when I come back from our walk, I see she has gone to bed but left food out for all the pets.
6:30 a.m. — Once I am ready for work, I make two rice cakes (I love rice cakes!) with peanut butter and honey. I take my daily roundup of medications and vitamins and chug a glass of water.
7:20 a.m. — Hop on the train. Time to zone out listening to my new favorite podcast My Favorite Murder during my commute. I get to work a few minutes before 8 a.m.
8:45 a.m. — Finish opening the office and settle into my desk with a large glass of water (I try to drink at least eight each day) and a cup of office tea. Time to tackle my to-do list.
9:45 a.m. — Another cup of tea. I am Pakistani, so chai pretty much runs through my veins.
10:30 a.m. — Hunger strikes: I shove a handful of crackers and cheese into my face from yesterday's snack run.
11:30 a.m. — I break for lunch with the same friend from last night; he is also stuck at the office this weekend. Lunch includes another kale salad, carrots, a cheese wedge, and hummus on a rice cake. Coworker and I discuss our weekend plans. I was able to get my shift covered at my restaurant job, so I'll be able to attend a friend's housewarming party; both dogs are also invited.
1:30 p.m. — Friend drags me away from my desk to take a walk. During our break, my roommate texts me the damage for the month's utilities. I QuickPay her my half right away.
4:30 p.m. — Close the office and run out the door to the train. During the ride, I get an email that my auto-payment for Netflix has gone through.
5:15 p.m. — Home! My roommate and I take out all the trash that has piled on the back porch, and then walk the dogs and feed all the pets.
5:45 p.m. — I don't have the energy to cook anything real so I make instant brown rice in the microwave and throw in some spices and feta cheese. I unwind with a beer from the fridge and the new season of BoJack Horseman until it is time to head to the party.
8 p.m. — Walk to the party with the dogs and a bottle of wine from my stash to contribute to the booze selection.
12:30 a.m. — I had a great time! There were several dogs in attendance, so my goal of socializing the pets was achieved. Time for my nightly skincare routine and bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Three
7 a.m. — I oversleep big time! Luckily, my roommate already promised to take care of the dogs this morning. I take a very quick shower and run out the door. No time for breakfast today.
7:25 a.m. — Hop on the train and get an email notification that my Spotify payment has gone through. $11
9:15 a.m. — Finally settle into my desk after opening the office. Cup of office tea, a large glass of water, and whatever is left of the crackers for breakfast.
9:45 a.m. — My old boss emails me about attending a free barre class in a couple weeks, and I RSVP. I have never taken a barre class, so this is guaranteed to be entertaining.
11:50 a.m. — I take a break with a coworker and walk with her to 7-Eleven. I purposely leave my wallet behind to avoid the temptation to buy snacks.
1:05 p.m. — I break for lunch with my coworker. I am HUNGRY. I eat food from home: a Caesar salad, a rice cake with Swiss cheese, and carrots dipped in hummus. My coworker shares her chips and salsa with me, as well as a slice of amazing pumpkin bread.
4:30 p.m. — Out the door and on the train to meet my roommate at her job.
5:30 p.m. — My roommate and I walk home. I've been craving a cheeseburger and cheese fries for days and finally cave at a hole-in-the-wall spot by our condo that is cash only. I tip $1. $8
6:30 p.m. — Take my sister's dog on walk.
8 p.m. — Take a "nap," which surprise, turns into me falling asleep for the night.
Daily Total: $8
Day Four
5:30 a.m. — Walk my sister's dog, feed my sister's dog, and then my sister's dog and I go back to sleep. I have the day off today, and I am exhausted.
10 a.m. — Wake up for the day. My period is due any day now and PMS wipes me out. I ask my roommate if she wants an omelet for breakfast. I go to the kitchen to start cooking.
11 a.m. — Since my roommate and I are both home, we decide to deep clean the apartment. We start by making some of our own natural cleaning supplies; it's better for the pets and saves us money! After, I give my sister's dog a much-needed bath.
2:15 p.m. — It's time for a break. Make another instant-rice concoction and watch more BoJack Horseman.
6:15 p.m. — My old boss-turned-friend picks me up for a Zumba class. This is my first time going! Our friend leads the class, which is at a small, inexpensive studio near my neighborhood. $5
9:30 p.m. — The class was great! After, I meet a friend who's in town for $1 beers at our favorite spot. A shot and two beers later, I leave with a $4 tab, I tip $3. $7
11:30 p.m. — Home. Walk dogs. Eat garlic bread.
11:55 p.m. — A FWB I ran into at the bar texts and asks me to come over. I decide to skip sleep and head over in an Uber for some fun. $8
Daily Total: $20
Day Five
6 a.m. — Being awake is actually painful. The bus isn't due to arrive for 12 minutes but I need to go now and get ready for work. I decide to call an Uber home from FWB's apartment. $7
7:20 a.m. — Half awake and on the train to work.
9:15 a.m. — It has been an extremely hectic morning at my office, and to top it off, I get my period. I am starving and decide to treat myself to a sausage, egg, and cheddar sandwich from the Potbelly in my building. $4
10 a.m. — I buy five candy grams for my coworkers. The proceeds are being donated to natural disaster relief. $5
12:45 p.m. — I spent the last couple of hours steaming a rack of mannequin clothes. I have the most random tasks at work sometimes. I break for lunch and eat another Caesar salad with half an avocado from home.
2 p.m. — The lack of sleep is catching up to me. Drink my third cup of office tea.
3:30 p.m. — Hungry again. Grab half a cup of pistachios and some gummy bears from our snack drawer.
4:45 p.m. — Head home, and grab a cheeseburger combo to-go from the hole-in-the-wall spot. I take it home, and walk and feed the pets before stuffing my face. $8
8 p.m. — After a wildly unsuccessful attempt at a nap, I decide to make a cup of tea while unloading my dishwasher and folding laundry. We have quite the tea selection in my apartment; my roommate is half Indian, so her love for tea is just as great as my own. I make sure to pick one with a lot of caffeine.
9:45 p.m. — Walk to meet my best guy friend at a local movie theater. We are seeing It. Tickets are really affordable here, and I pay for his ticket since I owe him. $17
12:30 a.m. — My friend drives me home after the movie. My roommate took care of the dogs, so I head straight to bed, skipping my skincare routine.
Daily Total: $41
Day Six
7:30 a.m. — Caught up on some much-needed sleep. Thankfully, my roommate is taking care of the dogs.
8:20 a.m. — Head to work on the train, where I start the day running with my coworker for the office, a.k.a. getting paid to shop. Since we are right by Magnolia Bakery, we get banana bread pudding. I order a medium, eat half on the go, and save half for later. YUM. $7
12 p.m. — Busy morning! I haven't even checked my email yet. Grab some tea, a cup of pistachios, and log into my computer.
2:30 p.m. — Time for a late lunch. My work wife and I head to Panda Express, my weakness. I pretty much toss all healthy eating out the door when I am on my period. My salad can wait 'til tomorrow. $7
4 p.m. — Four separate people have come up to my desk to have in-depth discussions with me about Fenty Beauty. I place an order on Sephora, and justify this second beauty splurge with the fact that I am making $200 dog sitting. It's like I haven't spent any money. Right? $74
7 p.m. — Work wife drives us to another coworker's house in Pilsen. We do a T25 cardio routine together.
9 p.m. — Girls night continues with tacos and margaritas. At a restaurant, we split the check three ways. My share is $26, plus tip. $32
11 p.m. — Work wife gives me a ride home. My roommate already walked the pups, so I do my skincare routine and head to bed.
Daily Total: $120
Day Seven
6:45 a.m. — Wake up — no time for breakfast since I overslept. Roommate is on dog duty. On the train by 7:25.
8:30 a.m. — Water, tea, and the rest of my banana bread pudding from yesterday. Breakfast of champions!
9 a.m. — A manager offers me a piece of delicious looking baklava. "Never turn down free food or a free shot" has always been my life motto.
11 a.m. — More tea and a handful of pistachios.
12:40 p.m. — I realize that I forgot to take my medication this morning, and I do not feel good about it. My roommate offers to take the train downtown and drop it off at my office. As a thank you, I give her $10 so she can grab lunch. $10
1:30 p.m. — Still not feeling great, or very hungry, but I force myself to eat a Caesar salad.
3 p.m. — My anxiety is through the roof. Work wife offers me the pita bread that came with her shawarma. I eat it with hummus I keep in our fridge. I find a Sprite in the fridge, too, and drink a few sips for the carbonation, wishing it was a Topo Chico.
4 p.m. — To calm my nerves, I talk a walk with my coworker-friend around the building. Then head back to my desk to wrap up things for the day.
4:40 p.m. — On the train. My weekly pass is going to expire later tonight, but I put off reloading for the morning.
5:15 p.m. — Meet my roommate at our restaurant job. (Yup, we're also coworkers!) We drink one cocktail each, which is only $4 with my discount. I tip $2. $6
6 p.m. — Head with a group to a friend's band. My roommate's new dude pays for the Uber.
6:30 p.m. — Arrive at the show. The tickets were free, as are the beers, and we get VIP passes! We watch our friend play and stick around for the headliner. I spend $5 tipping the bartenders. $5
11 p.m. — The night was fun and comes to an end. I get upset about some personal problems and ride home in a Lyft with my BFF and her boyfriend to their apartment, where I cry about all the things that are bothering me. Nothing like a drunk therapy session with your friends.
11:45 p.m. — I start to feel better, so I call myself an Uber home since I am on dog duty. I walk the pups and crawl into bed. $7
Daily Total: $28
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
