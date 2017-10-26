A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $38,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Transportation: $28/week for unlimited rides on the CTA. (This comes out to $112 a month.)

Utilities: About $80 a month for my share of gas, heat, electric, and internet.

Cell Phone: $77 for my share of an unlimited plan, and paying off my iPhone.

Credit Cards: $100/month across two cards. I always pay more when I can.

Savings: $70. This isn't much, but I figure it is better than nothing.

Health Insurance: Taken out from my paycheck.

401(k): I contribute 4.5% from each paycheck, and it is matched by my company.

Netflix: $13. (I pay Chicago entertainment tax; don't ask.)

Amazon Prime: $10

Spotify Premium: $11 (Also includes Chicago entertainment tax.)

ACLU Donation: $10