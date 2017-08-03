A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $55,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Ventra Unlimited CTA Pass: $100

ComEd Electric Bill: ~$75 - $117

Comcast Internet & Cable Bundle: $82

Peoples Gas Bill: ~$50 - $75

Renters Insurance: $15

Vision Insurance: $30 — not covered by FT employer

Health Insurance: $0 — covered by FT employer

Medical Prescriptions: $0 — covered by FT employer

Dental Insurance: $0 — covered by FT employer

Savings: ~$60

Roth IRA: $330

Netflix: $15

Spotify: $10

Cell Phone: $0 — thankfully on my parents' plan

Sierra Club Donation: $15

Chase Freedom: $65 minimum

Amazon: $120 minimum

Capital One: $252 minimum, but I pay an extra $127 on top of that. The extra money comes from a lawsuit for damages that I received when I was a child. There is a maximum amount of money that I can withdraw each month. Although I really dislike using the award toward my credit card payments, the fact is that I'm in debt and do not really have a choice right now.