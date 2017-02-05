A Week In Brooklyn On A $39,500 Salary

Day Six 7 a.m. — Wake up and head down to the gym since I haven't gone enough this week. 8:30 a.m. — Come back from the gym and make an iced latte and cereal, and sit at my desk and do a bit of online browsing before getting ready for the day. 10:30 a.m. — Everlane is having a shoe sale in Greenpoint, and my friend from New Jersey is driving into the city for it. She picks me and my boyfriend up, and we head over. While we wait in line, my boyfriend runs out and buys us coffee. 11 a.m. — A pair of loafers I've been eying for over a year are on sale, and they have one pair in my size. I'm trying to save, but these are too good a deal to pass up! Plus, I can get a lot of wear out of them. $109 11:55 a.m. — We head to Williamsburg since my boyfriend is getting his hair cut this afternoon. We want to stop in the Fred Perry outlet store, but we get there a few minutes early so I buy an iced tea from the cafe next door. $3 2:30 p.m. — We're both starving, and he offers to buy sandwiches from the deli down the street from our apartment. I go for an everything bagel with lox and cream cheese. His treat! 6:30 p.m. — We make dinner at home since we're going out later. We're low on groceries, so I just cook some pasta with turkey bolognese and have a small salad on the side. 9:20 p.m. — My friend is moving to San Francisco, and tonight is her going away party. We stop at the liquor store downstairs and I pick up a bottle of red wine. $11 9:20 p.m. — We hop in a cab over to her apartment, he covers the ride there and I'll cover the ride home. 1:30 a.m. — Head home in a cab and immediately pass out. $10 Daily Total: $133.00