A Week In Brooklyn, NY On A $60,000 Salary

2 p.m. — After chatting for a bit, we pull ourselves together and go out to run some errands. We are out of olive oil, and I need to refill my bus card. We walk to the bus station, and I refill my card ($57.25, included in monthly expenses above). It's unseasonably warm, so we decide to walk the 20-some blocks to our favorite local grocery instead of taking the train. On our way to the store, we pass Duane Reade, and I remember that I am on my last drops of foundation, and my fiancé needs his face wash. We pop into Duane Reade and decide against the purchase as everything we need could be purchased cheaper on Amazon. We walk by a Dunkin' Donuts on our way to the store, and I pop in for a medium coffee. $2.50