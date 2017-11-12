A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $65,000 Salary

6:30 p.m. — A former coworker (and current friend) comes over. She recently moved into my neighborhood and we both love food, so we get together about once a week to cook together. She brought brussels sprouts and baby potatoes, both of which we roast with garlic and olive oil. (The bunnies also try raw brussels sprouts for the first time, and they are Big Fans.) I also prepare steak, which is amazing. I used to be intimidated by cooking red meat, but I've been trying to expand my kitchen skills. I also make us brandy Old Fashioneds. We drink and watch an episode of The Bachelor. About a month ago, we bought Ben's season on Amazon and are slowly making our way through it. Olivia is the worst.