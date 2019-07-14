1:30 p.m. — I get to Planned Parenthood to talk to a nurse about alternative birth control options. I currently use the patch method for BC and I LOVE IT, but in a couple months I'm making a career change and won't have health insurance for an indefinite amount of time. Because of this, I won't be able to afford the patch out of pocket, so I need something more long-term. While I'm in the waiting room, I realize that I will mostly likely have to get an IUD. It's the best option for long-term birth control, and I don't want to get the implant in my arm. I had one last year and removed it, since it was not a good fit for me. I see the nurse, and she agrees that an IUD will be my best option. The procedure goes well, but it is PAINFUL. I hobble out of the building and want to cry from the intense cramping. She said the cramps will subside in about a few days to a week. Let's hope its on the shorter side.