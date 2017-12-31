A Week In Brooklyn, NY, On A $150,000 Salary

4:30 p.m. — After some internal debate, I text N. to ask if he's free later that week to hang out. We had a great first date a few weeks ago, then he went on holiday, and we both got wrapped up in respective Thanksgiving plans. We really hit it off, but I don't want to build my hopes up. I definitely have a list of men who've ghosted after, and despite, fantastic first dates. While my New Yorker friends assure me this is common, it's still baffling. You agreed we had a great time! You proactively asked to meet again! And then when faced with the actual planning ... silence. Aziz, write a sequel and break it down for a sister.