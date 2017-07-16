An Intern's Week In Brooklyn, New York, On $12/Hour

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we’re looking at the way interns are spending across the country. Internships can be a key way of getting experience, entering fields, and making connections, but not everyone has the ability — in terms of timing or finances — to make it happen. For those who do, managing an internship during the traditional work and school year, or working full-or-part-time over the summer can provide an exciting (or nerve-wracking!) preview of life after college.
Today: a public relations intern who makes $12 an hour and spends some of it on a McFlurry.
Occupation: Copywriter Intern
Industry: Advertising
Age: 22 (recent grad)
Location: I live in Brooklyn, work in Manhattan, and am originally from Texas.
Salary: $12/hour, 40 hours/week
Industry: Advertising
Age: 22 (recent grad)
Location: I live in Brooklyn, work in Manhattan, and am originally from Texas.
Salary: $12/hour, 40 hours/week
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $600 for a student dorm room for the summer at a discounted price
Utilities: N/A for the summer
Apple Music: $5
Adobe CC: $10 (I split it with a friend)
Cell Phone: $0. On my parents’ plan (but not for much longer)
Transportation: $121 for an unlimited monthly pass
Netflix + Hulu + HBO: $0 — shout out to my friends and my brother’s ex-GF for the hook up
Birth Control: $20
Health Insurance: $0, on parents’ plan
Rent: $600 for a student dorm room for the summer at a discounted price
Utilities: N/A for the summer
Apple Music: $5
Adobe CC: $10 (I split it with a friend)
Cell Phone: $0. On my parents’ plan (but not for much longer)
Transportation: $121 for an unlimited monthly pass
Netflix + Hulu + HBO: $0 — shout out to my friends and my brother’s ex-GF for the hook up
Birth Control: $20
Health Insurance: $0, on parents’ plan