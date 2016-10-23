A Week In New York On A $99,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. (Thanks, New York mag, for the inspiration.)
Today, a woman working in design, planning a trip to Paris.
Industry: Design
Age: 28
Location: Brooklyn, NY (work in Manhattan)
Salary: $89,000 + bonus and ~$10,000 commissioned side work
Paycheck Amount (bi-weekly): $2,180.21 (after 401k and health insurance deducted)
# of roommates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,350
Loan Payments: $1,250 (I recently refinanced my student loans, and I’m taking a very aggressive stance in paying them off)
Utilities: ~$60
Transportation: $116.50 (30-day MTA pass, but it actually costs less since it’s deducted from my paycheck pre-taxes)
Savings: $500 to $600, excluding 401k
Gym: $26.13 (Though I get a rebate from my health insurance every six months that results in this being FREE)
Entertainment Subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Moviepass): $70.97
Today, a woman working in design, planning a trip to Paris.
Industry: Design
Age: 28
Location: Brooklyn, NY (work in Manhattan)
Salary: $89,000 + bonus and ~$10,000 commissioned side work
Paycheck Amount (bi-weekly): $2,180.21 (after 401k and health insurance deducted)
# of roommates: 1
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,350
Loan Payments: $1,250 (I recently refinanced my student loans, and I’m taking a very aggressive stance in paying them off)
Utilities: ~$60
Transportation: $116.50 (30-day MTA pass, but it actually costs less since it’s deducted from my paycheck pre-taxes)
Savings: $500 to $600, excluding 401k
Gym: $26.13 (Though I get a rebate from my health insurance every six months that results in this being FREE)
Entertainment Subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Moviepass): $70.97