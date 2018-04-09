1:45 p.m. — I had a fairly successful no-shop January. As someone who freelances a lot, it's hard not to treat freelance income as “fun money” and not budget appropriately with it. To get over this, I'm really trying to only buy things I love and can't stop thinking about buying. So far this month, I've bought a pair of pants from Everlane that I think I'll wear all spring and summer. (I've officially decided I can no longer wear short shorts on a regular basis. RIP.) To that end, I see L.L. Bean is having a sale on summer clothing, and I find a seersucker sundress that can replace a white linen dress I've had for years, which is sadly too short for me now. $63.25