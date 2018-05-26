5 p.m. — I am feeling MEH. It seems to be a combination of antsy and apathetic. I'm thinking it's related to a dude situation: I had been amped for a recent date, but it didn't go quite as I had daydreamed. We still had a good time and got brunch in the morning, but for some reason, I didn't feel as *swoon-y* as I did after our first few dates. I try to take care of beginning of week activities to feel productive and positive…but it's not working. I realize I have a decent amount going on this week and may not make it to any of my favorite workout classes. I text my friend S. about going shopping tomorrow to find dresses for a school social event coming up this weekend. Then I get wishy-washy and wonder if I should go to yoga instead. I putz around my apartment a bit, tidying up and planning a couple of outfits for the week. For dinner, I mix barley I've already cooked with TJ's Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup.