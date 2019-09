A Week In Seattle On A $60,000 Salary

Day Two

4 p.m. — I'm finally off work, and I need to go to the grocery store. I have to give a girl from Freecycle some stuff at 5 p.m., so it gives me a perfect opportunity to take inventory of what I have before shopping. I use an app called Pepperplate to catalog my recipes and then generate them into a shopping list. It's overkill, but I love it. It shouldn't come as any surprise that I'm one of those neurotic people who goes to three different grocery stores to get the best deal.6 p.m. — By the time I get home, do the Freecycle exchange, and change out of my work clothes, I feel totally beat and lose all motivation to go to the store. I have a free trial of AmazonFresh left (I used it for years before they started charging $299 — actually, WTF Amazon?), so I decide to order from there for delivery tomorrow morning before work. I end up getting lettuce, tarragon, sage, cilantro, parsley, coconut water, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, cayenne, jalapeño, spinach, ginger, eggs, and zucchini.7:30 p.m. — I start to feel like I might actually be getting sick, so I go lie down.9 p.m. — I wake up, and my mind starts racing. I drop my phone off my bed, and my phone case finally gives up. I go on the Amazon app and buy a new phone case.10 p.m. — I laze around watching TV and drinking water, trying to feel better. I switch between Tiny House Nation, Outback Nation, and Catfish (Nation! Just kidding). This guy thinks he's dating Katy Perry, and I start to ponder how I would execute moving out of the country if I did something so embarrassing on national television. I suddenly get a late-night craving for pasta. I usually don't eat after 6 p.m., but I have "emergency orecchiette" for moments like this.1 a.m. — I go to the bathroom and see I'm out of room spray. I'm very specific about this Mrs. Meyers Lavender air freshener, so I go to Amazon for the third time in eight hours and order that, too. It is somehow 1 a.m. now, and I try to go back to sleep.7 a.m. — I wake up with a stuffed-up nose and swollen eyes, and I hit snooze repeatedly.7:20 a.m. — Probably the fourth snooze, and I realize I have six missed calls from the front door. Oops. Luckily, AmazonFresh calls back, and I open the door for them. I put everything away quickly. I have to run errands on my lunch break, and I'll come home to eat; I pack an apple and hard-boiled eggs for breakfast.9 a.m. — I read this article about donating white blood cells at Fred Hutch. They give you up to $800, but I am more interested in helping cancer research. I fill out the donor forms and email them to the program director.10:45 a.m. — No one is in the office. I've been reading Refinery29 for the past hour. I eat a nectarine from the office fruit bowl.12:30 p.m. — I'm starved and need to get away from staring blankly into the computer void at my desk. I'm starting to volunteer at an assisted living community next door to my apartment, so I need to get a few shots. I stop by the nurse’s station at the ALC to get my first of two required TB shots, and it's a complete shitshow. I leave with blood running down my arm and rush home to get a Band-Aid and to have lunch (Mediterranean tuna salad with canned tuna, olives, capers, sun-dried tomatoes I always have around, and spinach from AmazonFresh). I stand outside on the balcony for a few minutes and breathe deeply — the weather is amazing and the air smells so fresh today!1:30 p.m. — On my way back to work, I decide I want a brownie. I go to Starbucks, and the line for the drive-thru is outrageous, so I do the unthinkable: I go inside. I get a brownie and put it on a gift card from my boss. After I get my brownie, I notice a S’mores Bar in the case, and can't believe I wasted time on a brownie like an amateur when there was a molten marshmallow gift waiting to be purchased.4 p.m. — I leave work. I am launching a comedy podcast with my best friend, and we usually record on Thursdays, which tampers any guilt I have for not staying at work until 5 p.m. My friend has to skip this week, but I leave anyway so I can do some chores before Happy Hour.5 p.m. — I decide to take a shot of vodka so that I will drink less/spend less tonight. Rookie move. One, it tastes horrible. Two, I'm not 18 anymore.5:20 p.m. to 9 p.m. — I'm late to Happy Hour as usual, but I get a Mai-Tai and a margarita and almost cry because work is going to suck even more without my friend. An hour of complaining about work turns into four hours. I cash out.10 p.m. — I talk to one of my colleagues outside who's totally bumming me out. A homeless man berating us gives me an excuse to bail, so I head home. I decide I can't live without pizza, and after two days of arbitrarily craving carbs, I read up on "Carb Cravings" over a pepperoni slice.11 p.m. — Bedtime.