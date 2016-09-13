A Week In Seattle On A $60,000 Salary

Day Seven 8 a.m. — I get to the office early. I'm really horrible at remembering to take pills, but I made sure to take my vitamins again.



9 a.m. — I'm totally overwhelmed. I eat an apple and avocado from the office fruit bowl.



12 p.m. — I've had four cups of coffee, and I'm buzzing and sweating. I don't do well with caffeine after a certain point. I realize I've passed that point.



2 p.m. — I've been jogging all day, back and forth around the office. My frenemy is casually relaxing and reading instead of bothering to ask if I might need a hand. She's truly one of the worst coworkers I've ever had, but her lack of awareness is so laughable that I can never get mad enough to hate her.



3 p.m. — At the 11th hour, someone tells me that we don't even have beverages for a company event tomorrow. I run out of the office like a madwoman to get to the store.



5 p.m. — I run into Trader Joe's and beeline to get ice cream for our recipe, plus alcohol and some other essentials that I've run out of at home. $70.31



6 p.m. — I eat some weird meal bar and a pepperoni stick I picked up at TJ’s in the car on my way back to my house. I arrive in the nick of time and put everything away before my partner arrives.



7 p.m. — I'm panting and having an adrenaline- and caffeine-induced existential crisis while my partner begins to quietly do the mise en place so I can breathe. I realize I don't have any ice, so we have non-ideal-temperature Palomas to take the edge off.



8 p.m. — We make a double batch of Mexican Chocolate cookies so I can take some for my company event tomorrow.



9 p.m. — We record, drink cocktails, and eat so many cookies. They are delicious. We finish recording, and I download the files for editing. I walk her to her car a couple of blocks away. On my walk back to my apartment, the air smells really fresh, and some sprinklers from a yard are hitting the sidewalk. It’s still warm from the heat wave today, and I can finally relax. I stand right in front of the sprinkler for a few minutes, and then run down the hill to my apartment.



11 p.m. — I clean up our baking mess, package up the cookies for work tomorrow, and go to bed.



Daily Total: $70.31



