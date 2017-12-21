A Week In Berkeley, CA, On A $92,700 Salary

6:30 p.m. — Spend some time looking over my cryptocurrency holdings. I've been interested in crypto since I took a course on block chain technology in college, and about a year ago, I bought small amounts of a few cryptocurrencies out of interest in the projects. I've seen some gains since then, but nothing matches Bitcoin's explosive growth in the last month alone: On November 1, it hovered around $6,000 a coin. At time of writing this, it is around $17,000 a coin. That kind of growth is obviously unprecedented — and totally irrational. I can only ascribe this parabolic growth to the sudden spike in societal awareness of crypto in general and Bitcoin in particular. I worry that people who don't appreciate how high-risk crypto is are investing irresponsible amounts of money in it, in the hopes of getting rich quick. The cardinal rule of cryptocurrency is to never invest more than you can afford to lose, and I fear we're headed for a crash that will have ugly consequences for many.