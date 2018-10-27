Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Occupation: Marketing Freelancer
Age: 29
Location: Bay Area, CA
Income: ~$135,000 A year
Average Monthly Income: $11,000
Monthly Expenses
Mortgage/PMI/HOA/Taxes: $1,350 (My boyfriend and I split it 50/50, even though the house/loan is in my name only.)
Loans: $0 (I paid off my student loans two years ago and my car this year!)
Insurance: $550 (This includes car, home owner, and medical. I opted out of dental and vision.)
Internet/Electricity: $0 (My boyfriend pays this.)
Spotify & Hulu: $4.99
Netflix: $9.99
TrainerRoad: $12.99 (This is a cycling training subscription — it's better than spin class.)
Phone Bill: $130
New York Times Subscription: $12
Savings: I already maxed out my IRA this year, so I put leftover money in a secondary investment account.
Day One
6:15 a.m. — I get up and walk the dog. My boyfriend has been traveling for work for the last week, so it's kinda nice to have him home. We get back, and I make coffee and plow into work emails for the day. My new client sent back a signed contract. I'm not really excited because I have a lot of work right now, but it's a favor for a friend of mine. The total contract amount for my portion is $4,000 for a month of work, and I'm able to pass on another couple grand for a different project. For my freelance work, I do marketing consulting and copywriting. So sometimes it's big campaigns, and other times it's writing tweets. I’m also a working artist and do light art installations and art direction with my boyfriend’s business. (He does lighting design for concerts/tours and corporate events.)
12:30 p.m. — I do emails and phone calls and then play fetch with the dog. For lunch, I dig through the fridge and manage to make a sandwich. Then I remember to pay the dog license renewal, which I do online. $29
2 p.m. — I open a bottle of wine. (I spend about $100 a quarter on wine from each local winery I'm a member of...total is three at the moment.) I have an afternoon of copywriting ahead of me and don't want to think about it too much.
6 p.m. — My BF wants to go out for dinner, so we go to our favorite Thai place. He gets pho, I get pad thai, and we split fresh rolls and hot tea. I take a little over half of my entrée home for another meal. I pay. We go home, and he works while I read (shout out to the library). In bed before 10 p.m. $40.66
Daily Total: $69.66
Day Two
10 a.m. — The water in our complex is turned off today because they're doing some major repairs, which I paid for as part of a special assessment from the HOA a few months ago. We decide to drop the dog off at doggie daycare and head to a coffee shop to work for a bit since my boyfriend owns his own business and also works from home. I order an oat milk latte, and he gets coffee and a pastry. His business picks it up. ($13 expensed)
12:30 p.m. — We go out for lunch and get seats looking out at the marina and order sandwiches. He gets a beer, and I get a margarita. His business picks up the tab again, since we really do discuss work. ($61 expensed)
2 p.m. — We need to run by our business storage for something, but before we do that we divert to a beer garden. I pay for two craft beers and tip. $14
3 p.m. — After beers and errands, we swoop the dog from doggie daycare. My boyfriend pays for doggie daycare, even though I offered ($38). We go home, make dinner, and chill.
Daily Total: $14
Day Three
10 a.m. — Been up since 6 a.m. working, as usual. I make toast from bread I baked over the weekend and remember to Venmo my friend who referred a client. ($100 as a thank you.) Then I work on cropping images for social posts. $100
11:45 a.m. — Last week, I called my mortgage provider to see about getting the PMI dropped from my loan. It's only $97 a month, which isn't a ton, but I'll take my $1,200 per year back. The cheapest way is to get an appraisal and show increase in value, which should be doable. I make something to eat at home to make myself feel better about this boring purchase. $580
4 p.m. — BF and I head across town for a meeting about an art installation we're doing. He drives, so I take a conference call for a client while in the car. After the meeting, we get drinks. I order a whiskey sour (and end up getting a second one, because his drink is massive). ($32 expensed)
6 p.m. — We go home and eat leftovers from earlier in the week. I decide to book a last minute flight to Seattle to see a friend next week using travel points. $6.50
Daily Total: $686.50
Day Four
9:30 a.m. — Barre! My phone keeps ringing as I walk in the door. Living the freelance dream, I guess. $18
11 a.m. — I head to the grocery store afterwards, since it's across the way from the barre studio. I pick up salad stuff, ravioli, and pita chips. I don't have my wallet, so use my iPhone to pay with my boyfriend's credit card ($37.41).
5 p.m. — The afternoon is a disaster. I manage to inhale a bag of pita chips and leftover hummus in the meantime for “lunch.” BF gets home and hasn't gotten anything done, so he's in a panic about how unproductive his day has been. I let him work and start tonight's dinner — pesto veggie pizza with a salad.
Daily Total: $18
Day Five
6:30 a.m. — Fridays are my invoicing days, and usually banking cleanup too. Since it's the end of the month, I transfer my monthly “payment” to myself ($3,200). I also pay my health insurance bill. I need to remember to put it on autopay.
7 p.m. — It's another crazy day. I work from home and graze the fridge for lunch, but my BF comes home and wants to go out dinner. We settle on sushi and run into my friend's ex-fiancé! My boyfriend pays ($71).
Daily Total: $0
Day Six
10 a.m. — Sleeping in! I get up, make coffee, and start cinnamon rolls for breakfast. I also clean the house, which takes about an hour — the perfect amount of time for waiting for the dough to rise. After breakfast, my BF fixes the trainer (I snapped the belt a couple weeks ago) with a new replacement part. I do a chill hour of working out with TrainerRoad on it to make sure everything works.
2 p.m. — We run a few errands and get a late lunch. Burger, salad, and two hibiscus margaritas for me, and a burger, fries, and a beer for him. I pick up the tab. $50
6 p.m. — I don't bother to make dinner, since we ate such a late lunch. We binge through Maniac on Netflix. Afterwards, I decide I'm in the mood to make dinner for friends tomorrow and host, so we start a group text to see who is in.
Daily Total: $50
Day Seven
7 a.m. — Get up…coffee…and get on the trainer. Today is a less chill interval anaerobic workout. I fight through the whole thing.
10 a.m. — Now that we're making dinner for people (Oktoberfest-themed with my grandmother's recipes), we have to buy groceries and other stuff. We start at BevMo for beer and port for cooking, but I have a coupon and buy some gin and whiskey, too. $70
10:30 a.m. — I also want black nail polish for fall — so we hit up Ulta and I stick to my one item list. $9.25
12 p.m. — Finally make it to Whole Foods. I pick up my list which is: two pounds of flank steak, one pounds of bacon, red cabbage, granny smith apples, potatoes, chocolate chips, heavy cream and coffee. My BF adds a few other things (cheese, bagels, vegan cream cheese, fruit) and we get out of there. $110
2 p.m. — I spend the rest of the day cooking, which is kinda fun — I'm in the mood. I make everything but the gluten-free crackers from scratch. Meal includes: soft pretzels, red cabbage, boiled potatoes, wurst, sauerkraut, beef rouladen, and flourless chocolate cake with whipped cream and a berry-chia seed jam. Friends come over at 6 p.m. Everything is easy and fun!
Daily Total: $189.25
