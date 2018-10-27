6:15 a.m. — I get up and walk the dog. My boyfriend has been traveling for work for the last week, so it's kinda nice to have him home. We get back, and I make coffee and plow into work emails for the day. My new client sent back a signed contract. I'm not really excited because I have a lot of work right now, but it's a favor for a friend of mine. The total contract amount for my portion is $4,000 for a month of work, and I'm able to pass on another couple grand for a different project. For my freelance work, I do marketing consulting and copywriting. So sometimes it's big campaigns, and other times it's writing tweets. I’m also a working artist and do light art installations and art direction with my boyfriend’s business. (He does lighting design for concerts/tours and corporate events.)