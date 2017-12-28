A Week In Barcelona On A $59,500 Salary

2 p.m. — My back and neck are killing me again, so I hole up in a conference room with a high table to change it up. Only an hour or so left, and I have my afternoon free; then, later, there's the company dinner in my neighborhood. (I volunteered to help organize it this year so that I could ensure dinner was near my home.) I check on my dog using the webcam; she hasn't moved. My boyfriend promised to take my pup out for another walk around 11 but never showed up. It's typical for him to be late. When I ask him if he's getting her or not, he starts a fight with me. I ask him if he'll be home later so that I can get my keys back. He insists on dropping them off at my house instead, now. I think it's really over.