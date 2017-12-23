A Week In Baltimore, MD, On A $62,000 Salary

6:40 p.m. — I get home and there's a cop sitting on my couch, cataloguing everything that was stolen. Honestly, at this point, I really just want to check on my goldfish. Ironically, they're the things I care the most about even though I won them by accident at a state fair for two bucks over the summer. (I thought the prize was a stuffed animal, but I went home with four goldfish.) I hightail it upstairs to check on them, and they're fine! I start breathing easier, although the rest of my room is in shambles. They left my computer, which was in plain sight on my desk, but they took my iPad, which was in a case in my bookshelf?? They took a fake pair of pearl earrings, too. I tell the officer what was taken, and check on my roommates' rooms. J. is the only other one home for tonight.