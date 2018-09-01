11:30 a.m. — I call C. and let him know that I'm done for the day. He tells me to take some “me time” even though he's going on about an hour of sleep. Another reason I love him! The first few days after payday are typically my most spendy. That's when I buy the things I've been holding out for. This month I know I need to go clothes and shoe shopping for my daughter. She is walking all over the place now and really needs more than one pair of shoes. I cruise through Rack Room Shoes and buy her a pair of Nikes and another pair of shoes, since it's buy one get one half off. I also pop into Old Navy next door. She's growing like a weed and I always keep an eye out for clothes that are on sale in the next size up. They have the PJs she likes on clearance for $5 a set! I grab five pairs as well as two tops for her. I also find a pair of shorts and three shirts for my husband. I'm trying not to spend any money on myself, as I have a big bridesmaid dress purchase coming up. $174.19