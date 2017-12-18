A Week In Austin, TX, On A Joint $87,200 Salary

9:15 p.m. — As we get ready for bed, my husband mentions that he wishes he had more bandanas for work. He only has two and he hates wearing them multiple days in a row. His job is all manual labor and the bandana helps keep him warm when it's cold as well as helping collect sweat in his hard hat. I tell him to order some but he reminds me that I'm the one with the Amazon Prime info, so I hand him my phone and places the order. We combined our finances long before we were married. I have always made more money than him, but I also spend significantly more money than he does, so it has never bothered me to combine things. I sometimes feel guilty because he ALWAYS asks before he buys things and I never do. I don't know if that'll become a point of contention once we are out of the honeymoon phase. Time will tell. $15.42