A Week In Ann Arbor, MI, On A $35,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Netflix: $0. We share as a family and my parents pay for it.

401(k): $40, and my employer matches

Health: $0. Covered by my employer.

Credit Card Bills: $210

Computer Payment: $100. I financed it through Apple to avoid shelling out the full amount at once.

Car Insurance: $110

Groceries: $200

Gas: $25-$45 a month, depending on whether I stay at home or at my boyfriend's.

Hospital Bill: $35. I have endometriosis, which comes along with a pile of medical bills that I've put on a payment plan.