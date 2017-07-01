A Week In Ann Arbor, MI, On A $35,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an administrative assistant and HR manager who makes $35,000 per year and spends some of it on strawberries.
Occupation: Administrative Assistant/HR Manager
Industry: Cloud Computing
Age: 27
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Salary: $35,000
Paycheck (2x/month): $1,345, pre-tax and 401(k)
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $200. I live with my sister and our rent is crazy cheap — $550/month.
Loan Payments: $0 since my parents paid for college (thanks, guys!), and my car is paid off.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Netflix: $0. We share as a family and my parents pay for it.
401(k): $40, and my employer matches
Health: $0. Covered by my employer.
Credit Card Bills: $210
Computer Payment: $100. I financed it through Apple to avoid shelling out the full amount at once.
Car Insurance: $110
Groceries: $200
Gas: $25-$45 a month, depending on whether I stay at home or at my boyfriend's.
Hospital Bill: $35. I have endometriosis, which comes along with a pile of medical bills that I've put on a payment plan.
