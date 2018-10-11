6 p.m. — I saw my nannying kiddo today, and I talk to another long-distance friend as I drive home. M. and I open presents from his parents (his birthday is only three days after mine) and go out to eat at a Mediterranean place I've been meaning to try. M. pays, and the moussaka is amazing!! We get baklava to go so he can light a candle on it for me :). I call my parents later and thank them for their gift card and donation to the cat rescue organization I volunteer for.