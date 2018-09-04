Money Diaries: Where Are They Now?

The best Money Diaries reveal more than just a week's worth of spending. They give you a peek into another woman's world — and you get a chance to see what it's like to live her life, from the mundane (buying cat food) to the fabulous (hello, Paris).
To celebrate the launch of our new book, Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances...And Everyone Else's, we followed up with some of our all-time favorite OPs. There were so many good ones to choose from, so we went back into the archive to catch up with diarists who published diaries at least six months ago. There seemed to be two recurring themes among the women we talked to — write a Money Diary and there's a good chance you'll either get a raise or get engaged, and maybe both!
Let us know in the comments who else you want to hear from, and we'll do our best to track them down!