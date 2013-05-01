Isn't it every girl's dream to have a designer create a fabulous, custom-made dress just for her on her birthday? Well, Molton Brown is living out our fashion fantasy — sort of. In celebration of their 40th anniversary, the brand has teamed up with iconic British designer Giles Deacon to create a candle snuff lid to accompany a limited-edition collection for bath and home.
The Patchouli & Saffron collection is infused with patchouli oil, antioxidant-rich saffron, leather, and oud to create a decadent and sublimely fragrant body wash, lotion, and candle. As for that fancy snuff lid? Deacon drew inspiration from Molton Brown's '70s roots and his own playful London style to create it.
The company has plenty to celebrate — what started as a small space above a hair salon on South Molton Street has now grown into a worldwide luxury brand, with products sold in more than seventy countries. Another hidden fact about Molton Brown: Kate Moss played a major role in the company's heritage. Before she was the perfectly disheveled, stunning supermodel of today, Moss was photographed in one of the company's first advertising campaigns in the early '90s. In our world, using an unsigned and unknown Kate Moss gives Molton Brown some serious bragging rights.
The Molton Brown Patchouli & Saffron collection is available right now at Molton Brown, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus, and Molton Brown. The Medio Candle Snuff Lid goes on sale starting today and will be exclusively sold at the Molton Brown Flagship store in SoHo and online at Molton Brown. Want to really feel good about your purchase? Molton Brown will donate 100% of proceeds of the limited edition snuff lid to George, an offshoot of the St. George's Society of New York, the largest British charity in America. Now, that's the snuff!
