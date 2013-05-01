The company has plenty to celebrate — what started as a small space above a hair salon on South Molton Street has now grown into a worldwide luxury brand, with products sold in more than seventy countries. Another hidden fact about Molton Brown: Kate Moss played a major role in the company's heritage. Before she was the perfectly disheveled, stunning supermodel of today, Moss was photographed in one of the company's first advertising campaigns in the early '90s. In our world, using an unsigned and unknown Kate Moss gives Molton Brown some serious bragging rights.