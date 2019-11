With deadlines at your heels and a thousand emails in your inbox, the last thing you've got on the brain is that 9-to-5 wardrobe. Well, we're here to help. To make sure you nail that corner-office-worthy look, we tapped the ladies of Modern Citizen , Jessica Lee and Natalie Seufferlein, who know a thing or two about dressing like a boss. Not only do they run a fashion label that outfits the young, professional set, but they also model cubicle-friendly wares that are anything but stuffy. Naturally, we wanna press "copy."