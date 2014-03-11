With deadlines at your heels and a thousand emails in your inbox, the last thing you've got on the brain is that 9-to-5 wardrobe. Well, we're here to help. To make sure you nail that corner-office-worthy look, we tapped the ladies of Modern Citizen, Jessica Lee and Natalie Seufferlein, who know a thing or two about dressing like a boss. Not only do they run a fashion label that outfits the young, professional set, but they also model cubicle-friendly wares that are anything but stuffy. Naturally, we wanna press "copy."
From what to slip into for that coffee meet-up to what to pack for a business trip, here’s everything you need to know to dress the part. Just don’t forget to thank us when you land that promotion. Oh, and about that case of the Mondays? Consider it cured.