What is a "homemaker" anymore, anyway? In most cases, you're not keeping house; rather, you're taking care of a little slice of an apartment. Maybe you've got a full bedroom and one-third of a kitchen table, if you're lucky. But, that doesn't mean there aren't useful, applicable tips for keeping your fraction of the American dream running like a well-oiled ship (or at least a ship-shape paddle boat).
We turned to Rachel Cohen, co-founder of the accessible-luxury home line Snowe, to get the 411 on housekeeping. Cohen's top tips — from simply cleaning a mug to (gasp!) actually making your bed — will guide you to domestic bliss.
Let us know in the comments: What's the best home advice you've ever gotten? And who gave it to you?
This month, we're asking you to toss out everything you thought you knew about spring cleaning and give every corner of your life a refresh. The inspiration for a happier, clutter-free you is right this way.